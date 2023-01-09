ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Are drought conditions improving in Arizona?

PHOENIX - Drought conditions in Arizona appear to be improving, according to a new map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Currently, the map shows that most of the state has either no drought or is abnormally dry. Some areas in Mohave and Coconino counties, however, are still under severe drought.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 13-15

Need plans this weekend? From aircraft museums to zen festivals, here's a few fun events in the Valley to check out for Jan. 13-15: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Cave Creek. Sonoran Fine Art Festival. "The Sonoran Fine Art Festival returns...
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
