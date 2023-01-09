The Los Angeles Lakers will host a workout for free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Leonard has been without a team since being released by the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021, one week after the Miami Heat traded him to the club. Prior to the deal, Miami suspended the 30-year-old for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games. The NBA suspended Leonard for one week and fined him $50,000 following an investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO