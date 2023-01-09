Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
theScore
Report: Cardinals request interview with Steelers' Flores for head coaching job
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview linebackers coach Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Flores was the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-21, posting a 24-25 record before being controversially fired in January 2022. The...
theScore
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
theScore
Schultz: 6 candidates who should be front-runners for open GM jobs
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz breaks down the resumes of the six hottest general manager candidates. Currently, Arizona and Tennessee have openings for a GM. The 49ers director of player personnel is among the most respected people in NFL circles. Beyond the football side of things, Carthon's considered one of the premier relationship-builders in the business.
theScore
Lamar says knee still unstable: 'Wish I could be out there with my guys'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted Thursday that his knee "remains unstable" as he works his way back from a Grade 2 PCL sprain that's forced him to miss the last five games. "I'm still in good spirits as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," he said....
theScore
Assessing the Blue Jays' sneaky-good offseason
This is an important offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays. Following an abbreviated playoff appearance in 2022, the team still had one of the most enviable lineup cores in the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, and emerging star Alejandro Kirk can stay together for three more seasons.
theScore
Wild Card Weekend storylines: 1 key question for each NFC playoff showdown
The NFL playoffs have arrived. The Chiefs and Eagles get to rest this weekend while 12 teams battle Saturday through Monday in the wild-card round. Here's one storyline to watch in each of the NFC matchups. (All times listed are Eastern. Click to read our breakdown of the AFC games.)
theScore
Cowboys' Prescott: Speculation about McCarthy's job security is 'comical'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in disbelief Friday when reporters asked whether Mike McCarthy would be coaching for his job in Monday's wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It's comical, in a sense," Prescott said, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. "First, what back-to-back 12-win (seasons) in y'all tell...
theScore
Report: Lakers to work out free agent Meyers Leonard
The Los Angeles Lakers will host a workout for free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Leonard has been without a team since being released by the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021, one week after the Miami Heat traded him to the club. Prior to the deal, Miami suspended the 30-year-old for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games. The NBA suspended Leonard for one week and fined him $50,000 following an investigation.
theScore
Report: Lamar faces 'uphill battle' to play vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in the wild-card round against the Cincinnati Bengals due to his PCL sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson is rehabbing and doing his best to get on the field, but the knee doesn't feel quite right,...
theScore
Report: Clemson to hire TCU's Riley as OC after firing Streeter
Clemson is set to hire TCU's Garrett Riley after parting with first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, sources told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low. The Tigers announced that they wouldn't bring back Streeter on Thursday. The 46-year-old spent nearly 15 full seasons with the Tigers as a player, graduate assistant,...
theScore
Reds sign Luke Weaver to 1-year deal reportedly worth $2M
The Cincinnati Reds signed free-agent right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year contract, they announced Friday. The deal is worth $2 million, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Cincinnati designated infielder Matt Reynolds for assignment to create room for Weaver on the 40-man roster, according to Mark Sheldon of...
theScore
Report: Twins agree to 3-year, $12.5M extension with Paddack
The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Chris Paddack have agreed to a three-year contract extension, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Paddack's deal is worth $12.5 million in guaranteed money. He also could make upward of $2.5 million through performance bonuses, Hayes adds. The agreement covers the remainder of Paddack's arbitration...
theScore
Dodgers release Bauer, who's eligible to sign for league minimum
The Los Angeles Dodgers released right-hander Trevor Bauer, the club announced Thursday. Bauer is now a free agent and can sign with any club for a league minimum of $720,000. Los Angeles had until 11 a.m. PT on Friday to trade Bauer after he was designated for assignment on Jan. 6 with $22.5 million remaining on his contract. However, the team wasn't able to facilitate a deal.
