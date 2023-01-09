Read full article on original website
Why Blockchains Are as Important as ERP for the Future of Companies
The great decoupling. If there is a silver lining in the experiences of the last few months, it may turn out to be one that turns the world of blockchain away from financial engineering and towards more compelling business applications that truly create value.
New MetaMask Product to Add Liquid Staking via Lido and Rocket Pool
Just in time for Ethereum's consequentialShanghai update, which will soon allow users to withdraw ether (ETH) they've "staked" to help secure the network, popular wallet provider MetaMask is taking a swing at helping more users stake in the first place.
Circulating Supply for The Graph’s GRT Token Jumps With Major Framework Ventures Unlock
The circulating supply for The Graph, a data query protocol for blockchains, jumped over 1% this week after venture backer Framework withdrew 99 million GRT tokens worth some $7 million – the address's biggest withdrawal ever – from The Graph's GRT stakingcontract.
Crypto.com Cuts 20% Workforce as Firm Braces for Crypto Winter
Crypto.com said itis cutting its workforce by around 20% as the crypto industry continues to reel from the effects of the ongoing crypto winter. The firm cited the economic headwinds from the downturn in...
Trump Digital Trading Card Project Mints NFTs for Winners of Prizes
Although former U.S. President Donald Trump'snon-fungible token (NFT) collection sold out in December, its NFTs for sweepstakes winners are now flooding the market. According to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea, the same wallet...
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America
The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America's Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers
For years, drawing attention to your company could be as simple as adding a crypto-y word to your name or touting new cryptocurrency-related initiatives. From Long Island Iced Tea Corp.'s infamous 2017 decision to...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Is Bitcoin Heating Up? Looking at On-Chain Data for Clues
InTuesday's column we looked at technical analysis highlighting signs of increasing volatility in crypto markets. Thursday's conversation will likely deal, at least in part, with the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December, as investors seek clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy based on the latest inflation reading.
Solana-Based Bonk Inu NFTs Surge Tenfold After Mint but Listing Attracts Criticism
Prices of Bonkz non-fungible tokens (NFT) have surged 10 times since their initial mint on Tuesday, attracting over $900,000 in trading volume after all 15,000 collectibles were sold. Over 6,165 individual wallets hold these...
[SPONSORED] How NFTs Will Disrupt and Unlock New Opportunities in User Engagement, Digital Ownership and Privacy in 2023
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have become the most discussed - and perhaps most controversial - assets in the crypto space this year. But beyond the punditry and market turbulence lies NFTs’ potential to transform retail, gaming, sports, and even government. In this discussion, Auston Bunsen (Co-Founder, QuickNode), Hari Masoor (Senior Blockchain Solution Architect, QuickNode), & Quentin Crépy (Co-Founder/CEO, Solanart) discuss where NFT adoption has shined despite the down-market, adoption by F500 companies, top use cases we see going mainstream in the near future, and how you can quickly and easily get involved in NFTs and Web3 development.
Crypto Brokerage Blockchain.com Lays Off 28% of Workforce as Industry's Cruel Winter Continues
Cryptocurrency brokerage Blockchain.com said it's letting go of 28% of its workforce, or about 110 employees, adding to a dreadful week of bloodletting across the battered cryptocurrency industry. Thursday's job losses come after Blockchain.com...
Web3 Studio Sortium Raises $7.8M in Seed Round
Sortium, a developer of Web3 entertainment technology, has raised $7.75 million in a seed round, with crypto hedge fund Arca among the investors. Web3 infrastructure advancements are widely seen as key to bringing more people and brands into the crypto industry.
DeFi Lending: 3 Major Risks to Know
As with most things in the financial world, when something promises extremely high rates of return there’s usually a catch. DeFi lending is no exception. To put it simply, DeFi, shorthand for decentralized finance, is an ecosystem of blockchain-based applications that offer a range of financial services similar to those provided by traditional banks, insurance brokers, and other financial intermediaries. The main difference being, these decentralized applications, known as dapps, run autonomously without any third party acting in the middle. That’s because each dapp is powered by a smart contract – a special computer program that automatically performs a function when certain predefined conditions are met.
Real Crypto Adoption Needs Real Crypto Infrastructure (These 7 Upgrades, for Starters)
Kgothatso Ngako saw a problem. He believed his neighbors in Africa would benefit from owning bitcoin, but most did not own smartphones. Internet penetration in Africa is only 30%. Millions were unable to, as the slogan puts it, "be their own bank."
Using the Awesome Oscillator to Find Bitcoin Buy and Sell Signals
Few trading tools are as simple and as elegant as the “Awesome Oscillator.”. First developed by American trader Bill Williams, the aptly named Awesome Oscillator (AO) is a momentum indicator that takes advantage of an immediate trend. The AO plots its data using a histogram, similar to how the MACD histogram functions, in that it delivers a buy and sell signal when the bars pass above or below the neutral 0 line.
Bitcoin's 'Volatility Smile' Shows Increased Demand for Bullish Exposure
Bitcoin's (BTC) recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has gained 13% this month, topping the $19,000 mark for the first time...
Crypto Trading 101: Simple Charting Patterns Explained
In the world of crypto trading, recognizing patterns can yield more than insights. In fact, this skill is what traders use to determine the strength of a current trend during key market movements and to assess opportunities for entries and exits. In short, patterns can be useful in determining which direction price is likely to go.
Crypto Markets Analysis: A Fresh Look at Bitcoin Price Charts After Biggest Rally in 9 Months
This week's sudden burst in the crypto markets means it's time to reassess key levels on bitcoin's price charts. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 12.5% over the most recent seven days, its best weekly performance...
Staked ETH Passes 16M
Almost four months after Ethereum'ssuccessful shift to a proof-of-stake network, the second-biggest blockchain has passed another major milestone. More than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into Ethereum's Beacon Chain staking contract, data from Etherscan shows.
Amazon Web Services Taps Avalanche to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Enterprises, Governments
Cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services will work with Ava Labs to try to bring wider adoption of blockchain technology by enterprises, institutions and governments, the two companies announced in ablog post Wednesday. The partnership...
