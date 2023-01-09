ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, NJ

Paterson, NJ school district to go mask-optional starting next week

PATERSON — District officials have announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all public schools will go mask-optional for students, teachers, staff, and visitors. A letter from schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer to staff and parents sent on Friday said her decision to make masks optional again is based on district data, data from St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and consultation with the City of Paterson’s Chief Health Officer, Dr. Paul Persaud.
PATERSON, NJ
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Awesome News as Toms River Welcomes Its First Ever Kiddie Academy

I love how we have so many great families here at the Jersey Shore and that we have such a sense of family at the Shore. Our love for our kids is something that helps define children and helps them become great people. Giving our kids a great foundation is so important to children and their development. That's why bringing a great organization like Kiddie Academy to Toms River is a fantastic addition for families in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Life saving cardiovascular care expands at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, NJ

It's important to do everything that you can to take care of your heart, whatever's happened, whatever shape you're in, taking care of the ticker is literally life changing. The hospital tag-team efforts across the Southern Market of Hackensack Meridian Health have made it a part of their mission to continue to find ways to expand care, access to care, and ensuring that patients can feel comfortable coming to any facility in Ocean County and Monmouth County, and in this case, as it relates to cardiovascular procedures.
BRICK, NJ
2-hour power outage, long lines kick-off new Newark Airport Terminal A

NEWARK — There was turbulence on the first day of operation at Newark Liberty International Airport’s $2.7 billion Terminal A. On Thursday, a power outage meant half of the 16 checkpoint lanes for security screening were down for "nearly two hours at the height of the morning rush," according to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.
NEWARK, NJ
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
Portion of Route 130 Closed in Bordentown Township Due to Collision

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — A portion of Route 130 is closed in Bordentown Township as of 2PM on Monday, January 9 due to a motor vehicle incident.  According to the Bordentown Township Police Department, both the North and South lanes of Route 130 in the area of Livingston Lane are currently closed due to a motor vehicle collision.  Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
