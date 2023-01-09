ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
