Natchitoches Parish, LA

Michael Ross
4d ago

I can't possibly fathom what your Grammy went through during that Era of ignorance. Kudos to Grammy and her husband to attempt to shield their progeny from the grandparents of present day magats. Trust and believe it wasn't SHAME it was FEAR. History is trying to repeat itself.

Rise & Shine
4d ago

There are plenty more from Louisiana that were mixed nationalities from this era that left and passed for white in other places. Some in my own family passed for white and stayed in Louisiana, moving to a larger metropolitan community like New Orleans. DNA doesn't lie and will let you know your background if you really want to know...

Rosie McClean
4d ago

Thank you for sharing your story it was very enlightening and also heartbreaking 💔

