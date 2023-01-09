Theft: 01/09/2023-Officers responded to the intersection of East Passaic Avenue & Baldwin Street on report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked his vehicle on the street overnight. Upon returning to it, he noticed his vehicle was rummaged through. The owner possibly left the vehicle unlocked. As of the time of report, the victim was not sure if anything was missing. No suspect(s) at this time. 01/09/2023-Officers responded to Claremont Avenue on a report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked her vehicle on the street overnight. Upon returning to it, she noticed that someone cut the catalytic converter from...

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO