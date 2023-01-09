Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say
An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.
3-year-old beaten to death: East Hanover mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Convicted Killer, Fellow Ex-Con Charged With Gunning Down Paterson Man, Wounding Companion
A man who was killed and a woman who was with him were shot by two Paterson ex-cons, one of whom recently served nearly a decade for slaying an aspiring rapper and the other who was tracked down in Virginia, authorities announced. Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David “Scrappy” Armfield, 31,...
wrnjradio.com
Suspect leads police on chase following reports of attempted home burglaries in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A person suspected of attempted home burglaries in Hanover Township is in custody following a pursuit early Wednesday morning, according to Hanover Township Police Chief Michael D. Loock. On Jan. 11, at around 2:30 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls from separate residents...
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 2: January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Theft: 01/09/2023-Officers responded to the intersection of East Passaic Avenue & Baldwin Street on report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked his vehicle on the street overnight. Upon returning to it, he noticed his vehicle was rummaged through. The owner possibly left the vehicle unlocked. As of the time of report, the victim was not sure if anything was missing. No suspect(s) at this time. 01/09/2023-Officers responded to Claremont Avenue on a report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked her vehicle on the street overnight. Upon returning to it, she noticed that someone cut the catalytic converter from...
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
News 12
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
Cops searching for knife-wielding man who assaulted student outside N.J. school
Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a student Thursday afternoon outside Sayreville War Memorial High School while armed with a knife. Officers were called to the school at 2:18 p.m. and ordered students and staff to shelter in place to determine if it was safe to dismiss students, according to a statement from the Sayreville Police Department.
Victim Stayed Alive Just Long Enough To ID His Killer — Who's Now Been Convicted: Prosecutor
Waleik McCollum stayed alive just long enough to identify his killer: Zahir “Peewee” Moore, authorities in Essex County said. A jury convicted 22-year-old Moore of gunning down 19-year-old McCollum, and now he's facing 30 years behind bars, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Surveillance footage captured...
YAHOO!
East Hanover mother admits she lied about son's death, told daughter 'no talking'
An East Hanover mother of two is facing decades behind bars after admitting she lied to police and helped her boyfriend escape after he purportedly beat her 3-year-old son to death at a township hotel in 2021. Krystal Straw, 29, appeared nervous and dazed on Thursday as she pleaded guilty...
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
