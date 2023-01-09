ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to death by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man entered a guilty plea to death by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta Township pled guilty to second-degree death by auto, a crime and a motor vehicle offense...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say

An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 2: January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023

Theft:  01/09/2023-Officers responded to the intersection of East Passaic Avenue & Baldwin Street on report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked his vehicle on the street overnight. Upon returning to it, he noticed his vehicle was rummaged through. The owner possibly left the vehicle unlocked. As of the time of report, the victim was not sure if anything was missing. No suspect(s) at this time. 01/09/2023-Officers responded to Claremont Avenue on a report of a theft from vehicle. The owner parked her vehicle on the street overnight.  Upon returning to it, she noticed that someone cut the catalytic converter from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

3 suspects accused of $800 theft at Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three men who they say were involved in an $800 theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the men pictured below entered the Lids outlet in Tannersville on January 5 around 12:00 p.m. Police say the three […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy