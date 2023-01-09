ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Sports

Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Report: ASU-Colorado Week 0 game a no-go after consideration

The Arizona State Sun Devils will not face the Colorado Buffaloes for a Week 0 game to debut coaches Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders after holding talks to move around the schedule, according to an update provided by 247 Sports on Wednesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the football oversight...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns run into formidable test, fall to Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns came in with the same approach on Wednesday night as they did in their last game, a stunning 125-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Their opponent, though, the Denver Nuggets, did not have commonalities with the Warriors. While Golden State didn’t take the shorthanded...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Pelton picks a Suns move to improve: Deandre Ayton plays better

The Phoenix Suns remain among some of the betting favorites to reach an NBA championship this season. Yes, it’s true even though Phoenix (21-22) has lost seven of its last eight games and 10 of the last 12. Presumably, a healthy roster should shift the team back into playing above-.500 basketball, if not pushing them back toward the top-half of the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
