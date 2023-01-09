Read full article on original website
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Cardinals reportedly get permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals have received permission to speak to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. Arizona, the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos are the teams with reported interest in interviewing Payton. According to Rapoport and Tom Pelissero earlier in the week,...
Sean Payton, Vance Joseph favored to be next Cardinals coach
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to reset this offseason with vacancies in the head coach and general manager positions after a 4-13 season. Many different sportsbooks around the country have former Saints coach Sean Payton and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as two of the leading candidates for the head coach position.
Report: ASU-Colorado Week 0 game a no-go after consideration
The Arizona State Sun Devils will not face the Colorado Buffaloes for a Week 0 game to debut coaches Kenny Dillingham and Deion Sanders after holding talks to move around the schedule, according to an update provided by 247 Sports on Wednesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that the football oversight...
Bears exec Ian Cunningham to interview Thursday for Cardinals opening, per report
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will interview for the Arizona Cardinals’ open GM position on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cunningham spent his first year with the Bears this season under GM Ryan Poles. His start in the NFL goes back to 2008, when he...
Phoenix Suns run into formidable test, fall to Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns came in with the same approach on Wednesday night as they did in their last game, a stunning 125-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Their opponent, though, the Denver Nuggets, did not have commonalities with the Warriors. While Golden State didn’t take the shorthanded...
Report: Suns signing G League guard Saben Lee to 10-day contract
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly signing G League Raptors 905 guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move comes amid major injury issues for the Suns, playing in a back-to-back on Wednesday after having nine available players against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hortiz was a GM candidate last season, interviewing with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Ravens in 1998 as an...
Cardinals head-coaching tracker: Steelers’ Brian Flores requested to interview
Changes have begun within the Arizona Cardinals organization following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the stepping down of general manager Steve Keim on Monday. The reset in the desert is officially in motion. Now, it’s on to searching for that right fit. A look at some...
Pelton picks a Suns move to improve: Deandre Ayton plays better
The Phoenix Suns remain among some of the betting favorites to reach an NBA championship this season. Yes, it’s true even though Phoenix (21-22) has lost seven of its last eight games and 10 of the last 12. Presumably, a healthy roster should shift the team back into playing above-.500 basketball, if not pushing them back toward the top-half of the Western Conference.
