Cut Line: Jon Rahm No. 1 in world despite OWGR math; no HBD for Ian Poulter
In this week’s edition, we question the new world ranking math, Tom Hoge’s travel choices and the legally toxic tone that has engulfed professional golf. Rambo. Nine shots behind front-runner Collin Morikawa at one point on Sunday in Maui, Jon Rahm closed with a 63 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and vault from No. 5 in the world ranking to No. 5 in the world ranking.
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm among 10 of top 20 in the world playing American Express
Ten of the top 20 players in the world — including five of the top seven — will tee it up at The American Express PGA Tour event next week, including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 5 Jon Rahm. Masters champ Scheffler and last week's Sentry...
Masters special invitee Gordon Sargent talks speed, turning pro and crazy LIV rumors
Gordon Sargent was sitting on his couch back home in Birmingham, Alabama, at 9 a.m. the day after New Year’s when his phone buzzed. It was a number he didn’t recognize, though the name on the caller I.D. was very familiar:. Augusta National Golf Club. “I was a...
DFS Dish: Which players are the perfect fit for Sony Open host Waialae CC?
Waialae Country Club is the longtime host of the Sony Open in Hawaii and it returns to host this week's edition. The classical design offers a unique test, a bit of a curveball compared to a lot of the week-to-week stops on the PGA Tour schedule. This short, coastal course...
WATCH: Ryan Armour makes rare ace at Sony Open
Ryan Armour was 1 over par in his first round at the Sony Open when he stepped on the tee at the par-3 17th. One swing changed his day. He watched as his 6-iron left the clubface and barreled toward the pin, landing in the middle of the green and rolling into the cup as if it were a 20-footer.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
'This sucks': Jordan Spieth goes from T-1 to MC with maddening 75 at Sony Open
Waialae Country Club’s famous “W” palms were inspired by the 1963 film, “It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” which featured a cast of A-listers that included Spencer Tracy and centered on a race among strangers to find $350,000 in stolen cash buried under a similarly shaped group of trees.
NASCAR's Kevin Harvick to continue leaving his mark on golf post-retirement
Kevin Harvick has made an impact in the golf world, and after announcing Thursday that he will retire from NASCAR following the 2023 season, his footprint in a sport he loves will likely expand. In addition to racing, the 47-year-old, who is ninth all-time in career wins (60) and made...
Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at 60
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone. But his assistants at Kapalua talked...
Jordan Spieth trying to get away from swing rehearsal, focus more on shots
There are golf swings and there are golf shots; Jordan Spieth is trying to focus more on the latter. It’s no secret that the former world No. 1 battled swing thoughts throughout much of 2022. Anyone who watched him stand over the ball and make rehearsal after rehearsal could clearly see a player that was thinking more about the swing and less about the shot itself.
