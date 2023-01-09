ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Man U begins League Cup quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

In a busy period in English soccer, attention switches to the League Cup as the competition enters the quarterfinal stage. Manchester United got the best draw of anyone with a home match against third-tier Charlton and will be seeking an eighth straight victory in all competitions. Another win will put United in excellent shape for a Manchester derby against City in the Premier League this weekend. The other match sees Newcastle host Leicester in an all-Premier League matchup. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from losing to third-tier Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Saturday.

ITALY

Inter Milan will again be without forward Romelu Lukaku when it kicks off its defense of the Italian Cup at home to second-division Parma. Lukaku has struggled with injuries, this time a knee problem. The Nerazzurri have won the competition eight times, while Parma has three wins – the latest in 2002. Inter started the year with a confidence-boosting win over Serie A leader Napoli but a late goal saw it held at Monza to 2-2 on Saturday. Parma has won only one of its past six matches.

