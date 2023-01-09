ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53

The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'

New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa

The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder

It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Cam Heyward Makes 1 Thing Clear About His Potential Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cam Heyward just wrapped up his 12th season in the black and gold. While his contract has him in Pittsburgh through 2024, there are always concerns once a player starts to hit double-digit years in their tenure. For example, JJ Watt just retired after playing 12 seasons, and he looked like he had a few more left in the tank. Watt wanted to go out on a high note and not because his play was declining. While we might lament it as fans, we can certainly understand it.
Yardbarker

The Tigers Are Making Some Notable Changes In 2023

The Detroit Tigers entered last season having signed shortstop Javier Baez and with two exciting rookies ready to help the offense: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Things didn’t quite work out, though: Greene missed time with injury, Baez and Torkelson struggled, and the Tigers’ offense was abysmal. In...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 lead-off options to choose from in 2023

One of the more pressing questions for the New York Yankees is who their lead-off hitter will be in 2023. The obvious choice is DJ LeMahieu, but coming off a serious toe injury that ended his 2022 campaign prematurely, the Yankees must have alternative options at the ready. Here are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fan Proposes Hypothetical Pablo Lopez Trade

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason. Though they signed some key pieces in Justin Turner, Masataka Yoshida, Kenley Jansen, and Corey Kluber, they were outbid on Jose Abreu and Zach Eflin and watched Tommy Kahnle sign with the New York Yankees, despite the Red Sox offering a more lucrative contract.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training

The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone says one unit could be ‘really special’ in 2023

The New York Yankees have invested a tremendous amount of money building one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball. Aside from having Gerrit Cole, Frankie Montas, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino, management didn’t want to stop there. After losing Jameson Taillon to the Chicago Cubs in free agency, the Bombers looked at the tier above, inking Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Graphic Shows How Busy The Cubs Have Been

Things look a little bit different on the North Side of Chicago than they did at the end of the 2022 season. Despite losing catcher Willson Contreras to the rival St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs have been quite busy and have landed some key free agents in the process.
CHICAGO, IL

