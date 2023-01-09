Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mansfield lands $1.7 million grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant. City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved. Chuck...
richlandsource.com
Democratic Party veteran, newcomer pull petitions to run for mayor, finance director
MANSFIELD -- A pair of Democrats have taken out petitions in the May 2 primary election to run for two of the city's most key positions, according to the Richland County Board of Elections. Political newcomer Sherry Reese Vaught intends to run for mayor, the only Democrat to take out...
richlandsource.com
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
richlandsource.com
South Carolina arrest made in connection with Mansfield murder
MANSFIELD -- A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday night in South Carolina in connection with a three-month-old murder case in Mansfield, according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department. Nathan J. Olsen, 40, was apprehended at approximately 7 p.m. at 290 Indian Ridge Court in Fountain Inn, S.C.,...
richlandsource.com
Galion history conversation to feature the story of Galion’s Freese family
GALION -- Preserving Galion, Inc. welcomes the community to the latest in its series of Galion History Conversations at the Gill House. The Galion History Conversation series focuses on interactive presentations and dialogue about important aspects of local history. In so doing, it carries on the tradition of the Galion Historical Society’s Sunday meetings held for many years.
richlandsource.com
New management at ‘The Hub’ in Crestline excited for 2023 events
CRESTLINE -- The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management, by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on North Seltzer Street for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”
richlandsource.com
Library to host annual Black History celebration
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Chilly forecast offers pristine scene for ice sculptures at Loudonville's Mohican Winterfest
LOUDONVILLE — Weather conditions on Saturday are shaping up to be pristine -- if you’re an ice sculpture. The 32 ice sculptures that are destined to line downtown Loudonville’s Main Street on Saturday will appreciate the 30-degree forecast. Download PDF.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
YAHOO!
Funeral planned Monday for Marion woman killed in Upper Sandusky attack
A Marion woman who was killed during a brutal attack by a man on New Year's Day in Wyandot County will be laid to rest on Monday. According to a report from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Keris L. (Dilgard) Riebel, age 22, Marion, was found dead inside the Dollar Tree store on East Wyandot Avenue when officers arrived on the scene around 4:25 p.m. last Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that a male subject who was "waving a machete around" and had struck a female employee, who turned out to be Riebel.
cwcolumbus.com
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
whbc.com
6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
cleveland19.com
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
richlandsource.com
Millersburg West Holmes comes up short in matchup with Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon dumped Millersburg West Holmes 59-44 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. In recent action on January 7, Mt Vernon faced off against Newark and Millersburg West Holmes took on Lexington on January 6 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
huroninsider.com
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
