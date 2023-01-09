ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beasley, TX

Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death apprehended in Louisiana

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan last weekend. The Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Charvas Thompson, 26, of Houston, Wednesday for the murder of Duan, 28, according to a press release from the Sugar Land police department.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend County residents and connect to new National Broadband Map

Fort Bend County residents can now connect to the Federal Communications Commission's new National Broadband Map through the county’s website, according to a new release from County Judge KP George. Last year, the Commissioners Court approved a measure to conduct a Broadband Feasibility Study to better understand the current...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

