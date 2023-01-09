ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up

Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple years because of “relentless” climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, U.S. government scientists said.
