Old Guy mumbling
4d ago

Gosar is more likely to be charged with treason from the answers Milley gives than the General would be. These investigations by criminals will bury the criminals.

Terry
4d ago

I dare anyone on here to justify that Jordan and McCarthy should have blown off the subpoena. You can't, and you know it.

JD Custom
4d ago

REALLY! Get a Grip Gozar. You are an unqualified to legislate insurrectionist more fitting to attend mango university in guantonamo.

