Atlanta acquires veteran G Danielle Robinson from Indiana
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream acquired three-time WNBA All-Star guard Danielle Robinson from the Indiana Fever on Friday for guard Kristy Wallace. Robinson is also a three-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection who ranks 13th in league history in career assists (1,376) and among the top 20 in career free-throw percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Collins beats buzzer with tip-in, Hawks edge Pacers 113-111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. Hunter’s six 3-pointers were a career-high. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.
Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500...
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
