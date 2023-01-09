INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. Hunter’s six 3-pointers were a career-high. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO