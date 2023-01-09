ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 4 seasons

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The king of mediocrity is out in Arizona.

Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals on Monday after an abysmal season.

Kingsbury was coach of the Cardinals for 4 seasons and finished with a record of 28-37-1.

The Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 after making the playoffs last season.

How about this for a weak coaching history?

The Cardinals still never have had a head coach — any head coach — last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years.

Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech from 2013-2018. He had two winning seasons in that tenure. going 8-5 in his first season and 7-6 in 2015.

Overall, he was 35-40 as head coach of the Red Raiders.

