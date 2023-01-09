Read full article on original website
Poor Richard
3d ago
Why are you still using Tik Toc when you are aware it’s a Chinese company that eagerly steals your privacy? Are you simple minded?
Reply(15)
19
*Bombon*
3d ago
It gives the definition to every other female in the world🤷 like they're scared to explore their own individual beauty so instead they just hop on the trend train
Reply
4
Wolverine Jones
2d ago
jus to be clear for whoever wrote this. ABG is not an acronym. to be an acronym it has to spell an actual word JFC
Reply
3
Related
White women aren’t being ‘banned’ from using black beauty products – but they should know this
“My white friends who have straight hair have been telling me that this literally caused their hair to fall out,” a TikTok user says, clutching a little bottle of hair oil. This post is one of many spoof reviews appearing on social media for Mielle Organics’ rosemary mint growth hair oil, posted with one purpose: to deter white people from buying it.
Woman 'felt threatened' after partner started intimate relationship with doll
A woman has opened up about how she 'felt threatened' when her partner began a second relationship with a plastic doll. Aussie Rod explained that he bought Karina in October 2021 after experiencing a dry spell. At the time of Karina's arrival, Rod hadn't met his girlfriend, who he connected...
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Cardi B says ‘grocery shopping prices are ridiculous’ as she spends over US$6 on a single lettuce
Cardi B might be rich, but she has had her share of struggles in the past. The Dominican-descent rapper took to social media to share how expensive it is to go to the grocery stores. “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” Cardi tweeted. “You might...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
Is Nothing Sacred? White Women Accused Of Appropriating Popular Black Hair Product
Mielle Organics definitely understands the assignment. The post Is Nothing Sacred? White Women Accused Of Appropriating Popular Black Hair Product appeared first on NewsOne.
‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’
A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
'MAFS': Do Shaquille and Kirsten Go the Distance? Kirsten Opens Up About the Show's Process (EXCLUSIVE)
Although the talented experts on Married at First Sight have done a pretty good job of helping hopeful romantics find love, sometimes they miss the mark. This just might be the case for Season 16 stars Kirsten and Shaquille. Article continues below advertisement. In the premiere, Kirsten described herself as...
10 years ago a boy became a meme for looking confused in a Popeyes. Now, he's parlayed a decade of viral success into a brand deal with the restaurant.
Dieunerst Collin became a meme after a 2013 Vine filmed in a Popeyes went viral. Ten years later he mobilized his fans to get him a sponsorship deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Ceremony: Report
Ye reportedly marries Yeezy designer in a private ceremony. Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect designer, TMZ reports. The two allegedly had a private wedding ceremony but apparently, they haven’t filed an official marriage license. Though it isn’t legally official, paps have spotted Ye rocking a wedding band when he showed up at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The publication’s sources claim that it’s a symbol of his commitment to Censori.
game-news24.com
Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time
The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
Looking to Stream 'Women Talking'? Here's What We Know
It's hard to believe that in two months, we'll reach the third anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we now have a vaccine as well as a few boosters, much of the world is still practicing health and safety precautions. Many are masking up to help protect the vulnerable among us, while a few are still sticking to their homes.
My son Caleb ‘Kai’ McGillvary became YouTube sensation before horrific twist – I fear I’ll never see him again
HE was on the brink of fame and fortune, but Caleb McGillvary went from a viral sensation to a murderer in just three months. In February 2013, the American drifter became an overnight star at the age of 24 thanks to a viral interview with Fox News. But just three...
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian's Kids Have Their Own Starbucks
All parents like to give their children treats every once in a while. A piece of candy, a frappuccino maybe…but an entire Starbucks? Kim Kardashian posted a new video to the TikTok she shares with her daughter North West, and it turns out the mini-Kardashian has her own mini-Starbucks!
Naruto Director Hayato Date Stuck With The Show For So Long Because Of His Bond With Its Main Character
"Naruto" has joined the ranks of long-running anime like "Dragon Ball Z" and "Pokemon." These are shows that never really change, just transform into different iterations and find a way to tell new stories in the same world. While the original series ran for an already impressive 220 episodes, the follow-up series, "Naruto Shippuden," ran for more than double that with a staggering 500 additional episodes.
What Happens if Players on 'The Circle' Don't Want To Accept a Message Request?
The only way contestants are able to communicate with each other on The Circle is by sending messages and engaging with each other in group chats. But do The Circle contestants have to accept messages from each other? In real life, no one is forced to accept or respond to someone who slides into their DMs. But there's a bit more on the line when it comes to The Circle.
Gwen Stefani Ruffles Feathers With Japanese Comment — Let’s Meet Her Parents
Singer and reality TV star Gwen Stefani put her foot in her mouth in a January 2023 interview in Allure, claiming she is Japanese. So what exactly did Mrs. Blake Shelton mean by this comment? And what's her heritage?. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s meet the star’s parents, and dive...
Love Island can learn from the success of The Traitors - people want to see normal people on TV
Love Island is giving me the ick, now more than ever. The show is back on Monday (16 January), and we’ll see a fresh set of singletons ostensibly looking for love in the sunshine. Or that’s what the press releases say. More likely is that they’ll be making the most of the profile to up their numbers on Instagram, before cashing in on Boohoo contracts and cosmetics endorsements a few months down the line.But everyone knows that’s the case by now, and it’s not that aspect of the show I’m grumpy about. So why am I getting worked up now?...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 60