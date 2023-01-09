ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia: “I Know I Lost A Battle But Not The War”

Not for a single moment did Hector Luis Garcia appear unnerved over the monumental task that stood before him. This past weekend, January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Garcia squared off against the hard-hitting Gervonta Davis. Though he was given little to no chance in the eyes of oddsmakers, Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) was determined to continue his upward trajectory.
WASHINGTON, DC
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough

Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BoxingNews24.com

If Dmitry Bivol beats Joshua Buatsi, he’ll fight Canelo says Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn plans for Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title against #1 Joshua Buatsi. If he successfully wins, he’ll face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in September. In effect, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) would have to earn the second fight with Canelo, even...
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’

Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey announced for March 25th on ESPN from Fresno

By Sam Volz: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will take another confidence-builder fight against Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) on March 25th in the main event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ from the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET. Ramirez...
FRESNO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Challenged By Troll At National Championship Game

Floyd Mayweather was not having it. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. In fact, with his 50-0 record, many would suggest that he is the greatest. Regardless of how you feel, there is no denying that he can beat anyone in the ring. Even in his 40s, Mayweather is still looking to challenge people.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua could face Jermaine Franklin on April 1st

By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua could be fighting blazing fast Jermaine Franklin next on April 1st in London. This would be a risky fight for Joshua because Franklin has the talent to win. The Michigan native Franklin’s fighting style and hand speed are similar to Andy Ruiz Jr, but he...
MICHIGAN STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Paulie Malignaggi questions if Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to fight

By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi questions whether Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to box, and the fact that he chose not to take a tune-up to prepare himself for the mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th makes him suspicious. Malignaggi isn’t saying what he’s suspicious...
BoxingNews24.com

Naoya Inoue has vacated his 118-lb titles, moving to 122 to become undisputed

By Huck Allen: Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue has officially vacated his four 118-lb titles, saying that he’s now be moving up to 122 to collect all the titles in that weight division as well. Inoue won’t be able to capture the four titles at super...

Comments / 0

Community Policy