Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: Ryan Garcia Crazy To Think He'd KO Me In 2 Rounds, He Has High Hopes
It’s one Garcia down, another one to go for Gervonta Davis. Fresh off dismantling Hector Luis Garcia via ninth-round stoppage on Jan. 7, “Tank” Davis has another Garcia waiting in the wings. Davis is slated to face Ryan Garcia on April 15 to headline a Showtime pay-per-...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: “I Know I Lost A Battle But Not The War”
Not for a single moment did Hector Luis Garcia appear unnerved over the monumental task that stood before him. This past weekend, January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Garcia squared off against the hard-hitting Gervonta Davis. Though he was given little to no chance in the eyes of oddsmakers, Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) was determined to continue his upward trajectory.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses in April
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua’s career will be over if he loses his April tune-up fight at the O2 Arena in London. With the fight expected to be a gimme for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) against a bottom-tier level heavyweight, losing this fight would be the final straw for his sinking career.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Potential Opponent Yoshino: We Know He Got Power, He’s Tough
Shakur Stevenson’s handlers at Top Rank Inc. are going down the list of potential opponents in the WBC rankings for his next fight. The WBC ordered a lightweight elimination match between the third-rated Stevenson and second-ranked Isaac Cruz at its annual convention two months ago. Mexico’s Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is expected to fight someone other than Stevenson next, however, and Golden Boy Promotions, which represents fourth-ranked William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs), doesn’t want Stevenson next for its Mexican contender, either.
BoxingNews24.com
If Dmitry Bivol beats Joshua Buatsi, he’ll fight Canelo says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn plans for Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title against #1 Joshua Buatsi. If he successfully wins, he’ll face Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in September. In effect, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) would have to earn the second fight with Canelo, even...
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Yarde will prove his elite status by beating Artur Beterbiev says Gareth A. Davies
By Craig Daly: Gareth A. Davies believes that Anthony Yarde has the chance to prove himself as one of the “elite” fighters in the sport if he can upset IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
MMAmania.com
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey announced for March 25th on ESPN from Fresno
By Sam Volz: Former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez will take another confidence-builder fight against Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) on March 25th in the main event on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ from the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The event begins at 10:00 p.m. ET. Ramirez...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Challenged By Troll At National Championship Game
Floyd Mayweather was not having it. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. In fact, with his 50-0 record, many would suggest that he is the greatest. Regardless of how you feel, there is no denying that he can beat anyone in the ring. Even in his 40s, Mayweather is still looking to challenge people.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua could face Jermaine Franklin on April 1st
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua could be fighting blazing fast Jermaine Franklin next on April 1st in London. This would be a risky fight for Joshua because Franklin has the talent to win. The Michigan native Franklin’s fighting style and hand speed are similar to Andy Ruiz Jr, but he...
Boxing Scene
Tank: Haney Has Belts But People Don't Know Who He Is; Devin Knows I'm The Real Champ
By virtue of owning the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. For the longest time, the 24-year-old Haney had to fight off the "email champion" title and tag that came with the first belt that he owned. On...
BoxingNews24.com
Paulie Malignaggi questions if Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to fight
By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi questions whether Ryan Garcia “mentally” wants to box, and the fact that he chose not to take a tune-up to prepare himself for the mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th makes him suspicious. Malignaggi isn’t saying what he’s suspicious...
Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness
BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno. He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984. He competed from 1974 to 1986...
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue has vacated his 118-lb titles, moving to 122 to become undisputed
By Huck Allen: Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue has officially vacated his four 118-lb titles, saying that he’s now be moving up to 122 to collect all the titles in that weight division as well. Inoue won’t be able to capture the four titles at super...
Comments / 0