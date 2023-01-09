Michigan Family Says 'Guardian Angels' Soothed Them After Terrifying Crash

Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan family says they were comforted by "guardian angels" after their car was totaled New Year's Day in an early-morning crash.

Nate and Kathleen Ayers of Fruitport Township were driving home with their children, 3-year-old Gidon and 11-week-old Gwen , at about 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day when a car in the opposite lane hopped the median and slammed into their car. "We had just left my parents' house, where we were combining a celebration of Christmas and New Year's, since we hadn't been able to get together on Christmas as usual due to my having COVID," Nate Ayers told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Nate was driving at the time while his wife was talking on the phone with her brother-in-law. "I was the only one to see [the other car] coming," he said.

Given the time of day, the roads were pretty empty . But help soon arrived: a pair of strangers who happened to be driving by at the time stopped. "We were on the side of the road and next thing I know, they were right there," said Kathleen Ayers to Michigan's Fox 17. "I just remember her rocking Gwen while I had Gideon."

At first, the Ayers couple said they feared the worst after the crash when neither child cried or made any noise. However, no one was seriously injured in the crash .