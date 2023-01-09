ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Bob Kish
4d ago

We’re doomed doomed doomed It only get weaker I mean worse every year Doom despair the end WHAT A CROCK

Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut

The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023

If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Should people resume wearing masks?

(WTNH) — The COVID subvariant XBB 1.5 accounts for the majority of cases in the Northeast. So, many are once again asking themselves, should we be wearing masks again?. On top of that, the bird flu is another outbreak that people are expressing concern over. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants

Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
CONNECTICUT STATE

