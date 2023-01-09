Read full article on original website
Bob Kish
4d ago
We’re doomed doomed doomed It only get weaker I mean worse every year Doom despair the end WHAT A CROCK
Reply
3
Related
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for seven CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC now recommends seven CT counties mask up in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven CT counties, Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high/orange COVID-19 Community Level Category. Only New London County is listed in the medium/yellow category.
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 7 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in seven of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut
The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
NHPR
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Should people resume wearing masks?
(WTNH) — The COVID subvariant XBB 1.5 accounts for the majority of cases in the Northeast. So, many are once again asking themselves, should we be wearing masks again?. On top of that, the bird flu is another outbreak that people are expressing concern over. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the...
fox61.com
Fights resume at Connecticut airport after FAA outage
The ground stop issued by the FAA has been lifted after an outage. Now, flights at Bradley are taking off.
NHPR
Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants
Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
News 12
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
Will 2023 be the year to buy a home in Connecticut? News 12 talks to the experts in this week's Real Deal. According to Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, Connecticut has experienced a slowdown in the housing market along with the rest of the country. "Like the rest of the country,...
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
In defense of welfare in Connecticut and elsewhere
For many Americans, welfare is a word that alludes to a weakened work ethic, evokes laziness, and imprudent reliance on the government. For others, it constitutes a more stable society that offers opportunity.
Comments / 8