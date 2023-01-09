Swanton schools fire middle-school wrestling coach after altercation with athlete

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Swanton school district accepted Monday the resignation of its middle-school wrestling coach after he accosted one of the team’s wrestlers during a tournament Saturday in Archbold, Ohio.

Chris Lake, the district’s superintendent of schools, said coach Aaron Brown was given a choice during a meeting Monday between resigning or being referred to the board of education for removal, and chose to resign. The coach is not a teacher and had no other roles in the district, and will not be eligible for future coaching positions in Swanton, the superintendent said.

Mr. Lake said several witnesses reported to district officials that they saw Mr. Brown grab the student-athlete by the back of the neck and push him. During the meeting Monday, the superintendent said, the coach was “very remorseful and knew he shouldn’t have done it.”

District administrators met Monday with the team to inform them of the outcome and offer “any assistance they may need,” and also “reached out to the parent of the student involved.”

