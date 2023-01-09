ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Body Of Boater Found In Palm Beach County Lake

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified a boater whose body was found in Lake Osborne over the weekend.

Officials say the boat that 28-year old Roger DeCapito was on overturned on Saturday.

The Delray Beach man's body was discovered by divers from the sheriff's office and Florida Fish and Wildlife in the body of water near Lake Worth Beach on Sunday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the FWC says DeCapito was traveling at a high rate of speed and the boat flipped several times, ejecting the man from the vessel.

The investigation continues.

ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

