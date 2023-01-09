Read full article on original website
Marjorie Boeckner
Marjorie Boeckner, age 90, of Hays, Kansas passed away January 10, 2023, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas. She was born November 7, 1932, to Mike Loreg and Eva (Cline) Loreg in Codell, Kansas. She graduated Plainville High School, and later married Dean Boeckner in Newton, Kansas. Marjorie had...
James L. Ohlsen
Longtime Norton resident and businessman James L. Ohlsen, age 92, passed away January 10, 2023, at his home after a short illness. James “Jim” was born December 21, 1930, in Whiting, Kansas, the son of Fred and Ruby (Richelsen) Ohlsen. He grew up there and graduated from Whiting High School in 1950.
Elvis Eugene Givens
Elvis Eugene Givens passed away on January 9, 2023, at his home in Stockton, at the age of 65. He was born on October 7, 1957, to Bobby Ann Litz in Henderson, Ky. He was married to Patricia Shaffer on June 27, 1980. They were blessed with three children: David, Robert, and Tanya.
Looking Back
The Kansas Sampler Foundation announced the 8 Wonders of Kansas Commerce finalists on January 5th, 2009. Baxter’s Bait & Tackle of Stockton and Dessin Fournir of Plainville had been selected in the 24 finalists of over 100 that the public had nominated. Criteria required that the business be…
What Stocktonites Were Doing 98 Years Ago
Probate Judge Case reports that the New Year with the assistance of Dan Cupid has made things lively in weddings. Things had almost become so dull that the judge has about forgotten how to tie the knot. Joe J. Gorham and Mrs. Madge S. Cardill, both of Alton, were married on December 29th by the judge. A license was issued to Edward M. Desbien and August M. Clegg, both of Damar on January 2nd. A license was issued to Sylvio Thyfault and Claranda Burton of Zurich on January 6th. William Louis Montgomery and Sylvia Helen Young of Edmond were married on January 6th. Phil Henry Bedore and Melvina Thyfault of Zurich were granted a license on January 7th.
Early copy wanted!
With the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th, the Stockton Sentinel is asking for early copy and ads to be turned in by Friday, January 13th. Just a reminder, the Sentinel Office will be open, but there is no mail delivery that day.
Reorganization of City Commission for the new year held
At the first meeting of the new year for the Stockton City Commission held on Tuesday, January 3rd, commissioners Bob Becker and Nathan Glendening took the Oath of Office for their second term after being re-elected to their positions this past November. Then the reorganization of the commission…
Stockton Food Pantry open next Thursday, January 19th
Just a reminder that the Stockton Food Pantry is open every third Thursday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The Food Pantry is located at 602 Main Street in the building behind the Main Street Christian Church Parsonage.
Contact the Rooks County Conservation District to sign up for programs
Now is the time to contact the Rooks County Conservation District Office (785-425-6302 Ext 334) to register for the following programs: Cover Your Acres (Oberlin) on January 17th- 18th; No-Till on the Plains Conference (Wichita) on January. 23rd through 25th; and No-Till on the Plains Conference (Burlington, Colo.) on February...
Ashlyn Hahn voted Girls Outstanding Wrestler at Norton invitational
Stockton sophomore Ashlyn Hahn continued her winning ways last Saturday in Norton where she pinned her way to a firstplace finish in the 120 Lb. class at the J.R. Durham Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Adding to her accolades, she was also voted the Girls Outstanding Wrestler for the Tournament…
SHS Tiger teams fall to Smith Center and Norton
The Stockton Tiger Basketball teams kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule last Tuesday when they traveled to Smith Center for a Mid-Continent League match-up with the Redmen. Both Tiger teams were defeated with the girls and boys falling 71-24 and 62-19, respectively. On Friday Stockton…
Parade of Christmas Trees winners announced
The 38th annual Parade of Christmas Trees at the Stockton Public Library has come to a close with many creative trees on display this year. One hundred and thirty-seven people visited the Library and voted for their favorites throughout the month of December. The winners were recently announced as…
Catching up with Accident Reports through the Holiday Season
On November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Sierra Reed, age 29, of Stockton, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 24, approaching 17 Rd., when a deer struck the passenger side of her vehicle. Reed was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia that sustained damage on the passenger side. Reed was wearing her…
Sales tax figures for city pool
The one-cent sales tax to pay for the Stockton City Swimming Pool began on January 1st, 2017. The new pool opened that summer on Tuesday, July 25th. It was anticipated at the time that the generated tax increase would be between $13,500.00 to $14,500.00 a month, and would more than cover the bond…
County road and bridge department looking for help
The Rooks County Commission met with road and bridge supervisor Rich Bouchey at its regular Tuesday meeting on January 3rd. Bouchey first presented the commissioners with the new rate changes for the Rooks County Landfill. He also stated that they are working towards a Spring Cleanup this year, not…
