Probate Judge Case reports that the New Year with the assistance of Dan Cupid has made things lively in weddings. Things had almost become so dull that the judge has about forgotten how to tie the knot. Joe J. Gorham and Mrs. Madge S. Cardill, both of Alton, were married on December 29th by the judge. A license was issued to Edward M. Desbien and August M. Clegg, both of Damar on January 2nd. A license was issued to Sylvio Thyfault and Claranda Burton of Zurich on January 6th. William Louis Montgomery and Sylvia Helen Young of Edmond were married on January 6th. Phil Henry Bedore and Melvina Thyfault of Zurich were granted a license on January 7th.

STOCKTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO