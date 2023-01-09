Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Related
I Used a Hydrating Scalp Serum (Almost) Every Night for a Month, and It Left Dry, Itchy Scalp Totally Flake Free
I only get dandruff in the winter. It's caused by a combination of dry air and my co-dependent relationship with my flat iron. The dandruff is always worse in the areas where I apply the most heat (around my part and my edges), but exists all around my scalp. The only way to get rid of the flakes and start fresh is to wash my hair, but I don't always have the time or energy for that. So I've been keen to find a way to keep my scalp hydrated in between wash days.
The ‘Retin-Alt’ Boom Is Here To Manage Acne and Smooth Fine Lines Without Irritating Your Skin
Retinoids are the bread and butter of skin care. Dermatologists will never stop recommending them for everything from managing acne to smoothing fine lines. But depending on the type of retinoid (retinol, adapalene, tretinoin—the list goes on) and the state of your skin, it might be too much. And if you're pregnant or nursing, they're totally off-limits.
I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner Revived My Natural Waves in One Wash
As a beauty writer, I’ve covered haircare products for nearly a decade and, in that time, have tried dozens upon dozens of shampoos and conditioners. While some barely got the job done, others worked wonders, reviving my ultra-dry strands with a dose of much-needed moisture. With that said, nothing quite compares to how one shampoo and conditioner completely transformed my hair this year.
‘I’m an Esthetician, and These Are the 3 Facial Exercises I Always Recommend for Staving Off Tech Neck and Sagging Skin’
Your face is made up of 40 major muscles, and—much like your glutes, core, and other muscles in your body—they go slack when they're neglected. “The face is unique in that it's the only area of the entire body where the skin and muscles are directly attached to one another,” says Shelly Marshall, a holistic esthetician based in New York City and the founder of Beauty Shamans.“This means that where the muscles go, the skin goes too.”
Most People Work Out in the Evening. But Is It the Best Time for Our Bodies?
Recently, when the analytics team for FitnessVolt.com looked at Google search data, they discovered that the most popular time for Americans to work out is 6 p.m. But are evening workouts better than morning ones? After all, we hear so much about the upsides of exercising early in the day.
I Tried a Month-Long Yoga Challenge, and It Transformed My Core, My Triceps—And My Relationship to Myself
For someone who loves engaging in deep, audible sighs throughout the day, you would think that a breath-focused workout like yoga would be right up my alley. You would be wrong. I am a self-proclaimed yoga hater. As a group HIIT instructor, I love all things fast-paced, with loud music, and extra intensity. I really struggle with slowing down. In general, I am a go, go, go girlie, and I don’t take a ton of time to stop and smell the roses, so to speak.
‘Underpainting’ Is the Latest Makeup Artist Hack That Promises Sculpted, Natural-Looking Skin—And You Don’t Even Need Foundation
There's nothing quite like an understated, lit-from-within radiance. And makeup allows you to get that look even on days when you feel anything but glowy. A great way to fake it while keeping your makeup looking as natural as possible is to try out the latest trend on TikTok—underpainting. It's when you put on bronzer, blush, contour, and concealer either in lieu of or before foundation.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Here’s Why Your Skin Is Begging for Probiotic Body Washes This Winter—These Are the 4 Best’
From gut-boosting properties to inhibiting the overgrowth of yeast, probiotics have a flurry of benefits for your digestive system, vaginal health, and mood. But there are more benefits to probiotics than meets the eye. According to Anna Chacon, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Miami, Florida, topical probiotics offer a slew of benefits for the skin.
Okay, Really: Can the Trace Amounts of Caffeine in Decaf Coffee or Tea Keep Me Awake at Night?
Some of us absolutely love and thrive on cup after cup of strong coffee (yours truly included), while others aim to avoid caffeine at all costs. If you’re in the latter group for whatever reason—perhaps the stimulant triggers digestive discomfort, or it keeps you wired straight until bedtime—you might prioritize decaf coffee if you still love the taste of java, or maybe opt for decaf tea instead.
Derms Say Kojic Acid Is the Secret Ingredient Your Butt-ne Fighting Routine Is Missing
While all breakouts are annoying, pimples on your butt are in a different category of frustration. Not only can they be very painful (if you’ve ever tried to sit down with a deeply-rooted blemish on your derriere, you know what I mean), but they’re often tricky to treat. And even if you’ve figured out how to get rid of the pimples themselves, you’re often left with discoloration and scarring long after they’re gone.
Why Your Phone Might Be the Most Dangerous Piece of Equipment at the Gym, According to an Orthopedic Surgeon
From last-second pickleball lunges to inadvisable ski jumps, orthopedic surgeon Kevin Stone, MD, says there are all kinds of reasons his patients come in with injuries. But there is often a common denominator: Attention, or lack thereof. “The most common cause of injuries in all sports are mental errors,” says...
Retinol Serums Can Be Harsh on My Sensitive Skin, But This New Derm-Beloved Formula Is Gentle Enough I Can Use It Daily
Retinol is so celebrated by industry insiders that it definitely would make it into the “beauty ingredients hall of fame,” if that was something that existed. Even if you’re not super hooked into the skin-care world, you’ve likely heard of retinol. It’s arguably the most famous hero ingredient (and certainly one that derms recommend to adults over and over again). But it’s always been a bit of a blindspot for me, because I have such textbook sensitive skin. So I’ve been a little wary of retinol, mainly because while, yes, it has many skin-saving powers–but it also can cause irritation if you’re like me and are prone to dry, sensitive skin.
For Better Sleep and a Healthier Heart, Consider Extending Your Dry January Into ‘Dry Everuary’ This Year
Of course, the holiday season is a time of year when some of our fondest lifelong memories may be formed. However, by the time January rolls around, it’s no surprise that most of us are feeling exhausted (with a capital E) and are cheersing for a bit of a refresh, reset, and relax moment.
This Brightening Eye Cream Combines Two Derm-Fave Ingredients—Caffeine and Vitamin C—To Make You Look Instantly More Awake
We all do our best to get enough sleep, but when getting those eight hours in isn't an option, reaching for a brightening eye cream can help you fake a well-rested look. And the Wake Up Honey Eye Cream—new from Farmacy—is made with caffeine and vitamin C, two ingredients dermatologists love for perking up the skin around your eyes.
This Portable Mini Crockpot Is the Perfect Lunch Go-To That Saves You Major Microwave Time (and Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews)
With kiddos going back to school and adults returning to adult school (aka, work), reheating lunch and meal prepping just got more time consuming. Rather than shaving precious minutes off of your lunch break, ditch the lines at the office cafeteria and have more time for munching with the Crockpot Electric Lunch Box ($38), aka, the Crockpot mini. It's a match made in heaven for lunch packers and slow-cooker aficionados alike.
This Tinted ‘Skin Wear’ Combines Your Serums, SPF, and Foundation Into a Single 5-Second Step
There are mornings when a beauty magic wand would work wonders. With just a bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, your could have your skin-care and complexion routine would be complete. Although no such wand exists, the Daybird Tinted Skincare comes in close. The product combines your serums, SPF, and foundation into one quick yet comprehensive step.
Embrace Your Inner Feline With This 9-Minute Agility Workout
Side-to-side, front-to-back, up and down. These are all different planes of motion, and being able to move swiftly and powerfully between them is one of the ways you can prevent injury and respond to unpredictable moments in everyday life. This is called agility, or your body's ability to be "quick...
Practicing ‘Primal Movement’ Patterns Can Improve Your Flexibility, Mobility, Strength, and Coordination
If you've ever watched a baby in action, you've likely noticed that they tend to use primal movement patterns. "This refers to movements that are natural and fundamental to the human body, like squatting, lunging, pulling, hinging, rotating, or pushing," says Andrew Slane, sports conditioning specialist and instructor at Fiture, a smart home fitness mirror. Primal movements are instinctual, hence why tiny humans are able to perform them without being taught.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the Best Slippers for Pregnancy’
Lower back pain, frequent urination, and a growing belly—there are so many bodily changes that occur during pregnancy. But that's not all. Perhaps the most surprising difference between pregnancy and the non-pregnant life is feet changes. "During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to notice flattening of the foot arches, swelling, an increase in show size, and even ingrown toenails," says Mohammed Rimawi, DPM, a podiatrist based in New York.
Can’t Get Your Hands on the Coveted North Face Nuptse Puffer? This Retro-Inspired Down Jacket Is Even Better
If you’re a person on the internet (or have even a peripheral knowledge of Pete Davidson’s dating history), then you probably saw the photos of the comedian and model Emily Ratajkowski courtside at a Knicks game last fall. Like most celeb dating rumors, the buzz around Emrata and Davidson’s budding courtship fizzled out almost faster than the “news” took over our social feeds. The one thing the internet couldn’t stop talking about, though, was the cool, chocolate brown puffer Ratajkowski was wearing—The North Face Nuptse 1996 Puffer Jacket ($320). With its relaxed, boxy silhouette and retro look, the packable puffer instantly became the new ‘it’ jacket.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0