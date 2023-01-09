ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn’s Luxury Segment Remains Resilient Against Market Slowdown

While Brooklyn’s overall housing market, like the rest of the U.S., cooled off in the fourth quarter, the New York borough’s luxury segment showed signs of resilience, according to reports by major brokerages released Thursday. In the last three months of 2022, Brooklyn registered a total of 2,604...
