'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
News 12
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face. Christie Santiago-Holmes says her son Aumari came home from school with a bruise on his face one day before his 14th birthday.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Arlington HS goes into temporary hold-in-place after student goes into crisis
The superintendent says they issued the hold in place to keep students away from the area where this incident was happening.
News 12
9-year-old girl who had police called on her for killing lanternflies honored in Montclair
Bobbi, the 9-year-old girl who had the police called on her for killing lanternflies on her street in Caldwell, was honored in Montclair. On Friday, Bobbi was honored at the Montclair Police Department by officers and state officials for her “community care taking.”. “It's important that she sees the...
'I am disgusted.' Rockland County executive responds to report of anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti on Pride center in Nyack
County Executive Day says he views the incident as a hate crime but adds it is not known what type of charges the perpetrator may face.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
News 12
Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal
A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
Main break disrupts water service, closes streets in Port Chester
Water company crews are on the scene working to fix a 12-inch main on Irving Avenue.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
Yonkers police: Person of interest in custody in connection to a possible shooting
Police say the incident happened at 155 South Broadway, not far from St. Joseph's emergency room around 1:30 p.m.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
