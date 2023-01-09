ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal

A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
MILFORD, CT
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

