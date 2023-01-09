Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Small Engine, Big Surprise: The 2023 Toyota Highlander's Speed Defies Expectations and Delights Owners
After a few prospective owners became a little circumspective about the 2023 Toyota Highlander’s turbo 4cyl engine, current owners are saying they don’t feel much of a difference in power for every day driving. The new 2023 Toyota Highlander boasts great looks, a futuristic design, great driver experience,...
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
Gear Patrol
Waterproof Down's Next Generation Is Here, and It’s Worth Its Weight in Gold
A cursory glance at the Jack Wolfskin Alpspitze Down Hoody wouldn't garner much attention. Lined up next to half a dozen pieces, it seems like just another zip-up puffer destined for through-hiking and ski touring. But it’s what inside — a gold that doesn’t glitter — that makes it one of the most significant innovations in the outdoor space come the fall of 2023.
Gear Patrol
Duer All-Weather Shirt Jacket Review: This Shacket Is My New Go-To Garment
The shirt jacket, or shacket, is a wardrobe staple that, for whatever reason, tends to get less attention than its shirt-or-jacket-only counterparts. The shacket is a crucial layering piece, and ups the ante not only when it comes to performance, but also low-key style. I have a couple prerequisites that...
Gear Patrol
CRKT's New Knife Is an EDC-Friendly Take on an Intense Design
Way back in 2019 (ah, the good ol' days...) CRKT released the Provoke: a novel, new take on the traditional folding knife. Inspired by Joe Caswell's Morphing Karambit, the original Provoke made waves thanks to its highly unique design: its distinctive "Kinematic"opening mechanism, which draws the blade up and out, allowing users to not only open it with one hand — but to do so while maintaining a full grip on the handle.
How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News
The Chevy Bolt was already a great EV, but according to U.S. News it is now even better. What was upgraded on the Bolt? The post How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gear Patrol
Parachute's First Lounge Chair Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous
Parachute was once known as a bedding company, but the California-based brand is well on its way toward becoming a major player in the furniture space. In 2021, Parachute made their first foray into bedroom furniture. An expected move, maybe, but one that still surprised thanks to the striking designs seen in products like the Horizon Bed Frame and Bluff Nightstand. Then in 2022, Parachute made the less-expected move into living room furniture with even more attractive results thanks their California-meets-Danish-modern style.
yachtingmagazine.com
Wellcraft’s New Boat and Direction
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. The Wellcraft 355 is unlike any Wellcraft model that’s come before it. This is a Euro-style, plumb-bow “adventure commuter” designed for family fun and overnighting, with get-there speeds.
Thousands of Ford Trucks Missing Chips Are Finally Getting Finished, Satellite Pics Show
planet.orgIf you've been waiting months or more for your new Super Duty, switch your phone off silent and get ready for a trip to the dealer.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Retro Watches
Nostalgia has taken over the watch industry in recent years. That means increasing popularity and prices for actual vintage watches, as well as reissues that offer vintage models executed with modern materials, construction and movements. Then, of course, there are the many homages to famous watches. But some watchmakers have taken a different approach: rather than simply recycling old ideas, they offer retro looks in fresh designs.
Gear Patrol
Save 40% on This Retro-Inspired Puffer Jacket from Wellen
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Born in Southern California and honed in the volatile Indian summers of San Francisco, Wellen has grown into a brand that comfortably straddles the line between performance and sustainability — with boatloads of style, to boot. This combination is represented to a tee in one of Wellen's top winter styles: the Big Wave Puffer. Pairing a vintage silhouette made popular in the 60s and 70s with a heavy helping of western flair and a touch of California surf, the Big Wave puffer reminds us of our favorite well-worn outerwear from days past — you'll find similar styles made by the retro-reborn legends at Rocky Mountain Featherbed. While the coats from Rocky Mountain Featherbed come in at a staggering $850, the Wellen puffer is a much more palatable $228. Right now, though, you can pick up the puffer for $137, which is a whopping 40 percent off the retail price.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Handheld Leaf Blower for 2023
Come fall, the landscape is a riot of colors. And along with the beauty, there is also the downside of the piles of leaves in your backyard and around your house. While you could rake them into a tidy pile, a more convenient alternative would be to use a leaf blower.
