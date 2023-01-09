ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

UPDATE KHP: 5th grade student dies after SUV rollover crash

JEWELL COUNTY —A fifth-grade student died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Jewell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 USD 107-Rock Hills Chevy Suburban driven by Audra Wilburn, 43, Portsmouth, Virginia, was northbound on 250th Road eight and one half miles north of the city of Randall.
