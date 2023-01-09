ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed

The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!

Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
FLORIDA STATE
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.

