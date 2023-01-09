ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of South Dakota

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of South Dakota was organized on January 16th, 1900. The national General Federation of Women’s Clubs was founded in 1890. Its roots can be traced back to Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist. In 1868, she attempted to attend a dinner at an all-male press club honoring British novelist Charles Dickens. Croly was denied admittance based on her gender. In response, she formed the woman’s club, Sorosis.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

Florida bank dodges guaranteed Wagyu beef funding

First Bank of Florida has argued that South Dakota courts don’t have jurisdiction to uphold the bank’s guarantee of funding in a beef deal. First Bank issued letters guaranteeing financing for its Florida client who subsequently failed to pay for two shipments of cattle from a rancher in Claremont, S.D.
FLORIDA STATE
sdpb.org

Noem bringing bill to recognize other states' occupational licenses

Gov. Kristi Noem is bringing legislation to recognize out-of-state occupational licenses “for nearly every profession,” her office announced Wednesday. In her State of the State address, Noem told lawmakers the move would alleviate “growing pains” that have come with economic development in the state. “In 2022,...
ARIZONA STATE
sdpb.org

House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut

A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

SDHSAA board adopts a 'run rule' for softball

The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors met Wednesday. One of the points of action was a mercy rule for the newly sanction high school softball league in the state, which the board approved. “At the NFHS level, you can make exceptions to how you’re ending your...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

After hectic holiday shopping season South Dakota retailers look forward

A blizzard closed stores and supply shortages marred this year’s holiday shopping season. The pain felt by these challenges wasn’t evenly shared throughout the retail industry. Nathan Sanderson is the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. He said while some businesses benefited from the storm, others...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy