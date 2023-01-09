The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of South Dakota was organized on January 16th, 1900. The national General Federation of Women’s Clubs was founded in 1890. Its roots can be traced back to Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist. In 1868, she attempted to attend a dinner at an all-male press club honoring British novelist Charles Dickens. Croly was denied admittance based on her gender. In response, she formed the woman’s club, Sorosis.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO