sdpb.org
Crow Creek Chairman says state, tribes must do more to keep teachers in schools | Jan 13
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The Crow Creek Tribal Chairman says more must be done to bolster education...
sdpb.org
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of South Dakota
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of South Dakota was organized on January 16th, 1900. The national General Federation of Women’s Clubs was founded in 1890. Its roots can be traced back to Jane Cunningham Croly, a professional journalist. In 1868, she attempted to attend a dinner at an all-male press club honoring British novelist Charles Dickens. Croly was denied admittance based on her gender. In response, she formed the woman’s club, Sorosis.
sdpb.org
The South Dakota Legislature is in session
Mike Card and Jon Hunter join In the Moment to recap Gov. Noem's State of the State Address. Plus, House Majority Leader Will Mortenson previews his party's legislative priorities.
sdpb.org
Florida bank dodges guaranteed Wagyu beef funding
First Bank of Florida has argued that South Dakota courts don’t have jurisdiction to uphold the bank’s guarantee of funding in a beef deal. First Bank issued letters guaranteeing financing for its Florida client who subsequently failed to pay for two shipments of cattle from a rancher in Claremont, S.D.
sdpb.org
Noem bringing bill to recognize other states' occupational licenses
Gov. Kristi Noem is bringing legislation to recognize out-of-state occupational licenses “for nearly every profession,” her office announced Wednesday. In her State of the State address, Noem told lawmakers the move would alleviate “growing pains” that have come with economic development in the state. “In 2022,...
sdpb.org
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
sdpb.org
SDHSAA board adopts a 'run rule' for softball
The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors met Wednesday. One of the points of action was a mercy rule for the newly sanction high school softball league in the state, which the board approved. “At the NFHS level, you can make exceptions to how you’re ending your...
sdpb.org
After hectic holiday shopping season South Dakota retailers look forward
A blizzard closed stores and supply shortages marred this year’s holiday shopping season. The pain felt by these challenges wasn’t evenly shared throughout the retail industry. Nathan Sanderson is the executive director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. He said while some businesses benefited from the storm, others...
