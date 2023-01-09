ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden, Obrador, Trudeau condemn riots in Brazil

By Alex Gangitano
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMAcM_0k8YCSpo00

President Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jointly condemned the riots that broke out in Brazil on Sunday.

“Canada, Mexico, and the United States condemn the January 8 attacks on Brazil’s democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power. We stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions,” the leaders said in a statement on Monday.

The three leaders are together in Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit over the next two days.

They added in the statement that their governments “support the free will of the people of Brazil” and that they all look forward to working with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula’s inauguration took place a week prior to Sunday’s riots.

Thousands of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters on Sunday stormed government offices, in a scene reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. They entered the Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace to protest the results of the presidential election and hundreds have since been arrested.

When asked about the unfolding situation as he visited the southern border in Texas on Sunday, Biden described the events as “outrageous.”

Biden also condemned the protestors in a solo statement , vowing that Brazil’s democratic institutions have his administration’s “full support.”

Bolsonaro, who lost his reelection bid in October, did not completely concede to Lula. The former president is believed to be in Florida after fleeing Brazil amid ongoing investigations stemming from his time in office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, Dauphin County was sentenced on December 15, 2022, to 18 years in prison for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Woman on probation faces gun, drug charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman on probation faces new charges after police say she was found with drugs and a handgun at her home. According to law enforcement, Stephanie Peoples, 41, of Scranton, was arrested at her home in the 1100 block of Richmont Street Tuesday after police were told that contraband was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Associated Press

Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape

NEW YORK (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony unsealed by a court on Friday. Portions of his 5 1/2-hour October deposition in a lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll were released publicly after a federal judge rejected his lawyers’ request that it remained sealed. “She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” he said, according to the transcript. The excerpts reveal a contentious battle between Trump and Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, who questioned him as Trump called the former longtime Elle magazine columnist the perpetrator of “a complete scam” in which she described the rape as she “was promoting a really crummy book.”
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WBRE

Man found guilty of trying to escape courthouse after sentencing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office. On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$65M worth of drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police in 2022

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced their total drug seizures for 2022. According to officials, state police seized over $65 million worth of drugs throughout the year. From October to the end of December, troopers say they seized $10 million worth of drugs. Below is the total of drugs seized according to state police: Drug […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” […]
CALABASAS, CA
WBRE

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault following bar fight

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar. On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police seize 33 grams of meth, stolen gun

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested a man after they say he was found passed out in a car with a stolen gun and multiple drugs in Tunkhannock. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to a business on State Route 6 for a suspicious […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Monroe County contractor charged with $154K home improvement fraud

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement arrested a Monroe County contractor for allegedly stealing over $154,000 from five different customers who signed contracts with him, for construction work. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, around 9:00 a.m. Thursday Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to detectives in Brodheadsville. Investigators say Valera […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wanted man accused of giving fake ID to police

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest was made after a man was discovered to have multiple warrants after he allegedly gave police false identification. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 7 around 11:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on South West Street in Shenandoah for traffic violations. Troopers say the passenger in […]
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

These House Democrats supported GOP-sponsored abortion measures

Four House Democrats voted with Republicans on Wednesday to support GOP-sponsored abortion measures, crossing the aisle to help pass the first anti-abortion pieces of legislation in the House Republican majority. The first bill, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a 220-210-1 vote. The legislation would require that all infants born after attempted […]
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
OWEGO, NY
WBRE

Two arrested, drugs seized following Wyoming Ave investigation

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement officials say two people were arrested and drugs were seized following an investigation on Wyoming Avenue. Investigators from the Wyoming Regional Police Department, Pittston City Special Investigations Unit, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force were seen serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy