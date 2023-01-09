Read full article on original website
Cumulus Giving Valdes New Slot and Podcast
Conservative commentator Rich Valdés will now be syndicated by Cumulus’ Westwood One in the 10PM to 1AM time slot. He’s also getting a new podcast. The Cumulus Podcast Network has also launched the podcast Rich Valdés America at Night, which provides on-demand access to Valdés daily content following the live over-the-air show. And Valdés’ current podcast, This is America with Rich Valdés, moves to the Cumulus Podcast Network and will publish each Friday.
iHeart Announces ‘Unreformed’ Podcast
IHeartMedia’s podcast division is launching a new show that focuses on a school in Alabama and five of its students who had an impactful role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. The show, Unreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, will be hosted...
Podcast Company Hires Former Radio Programmer
Blue Wire announced Wednesday that Jeremiah Crowe is joining the company as Director of Operations. Crowe has worked for ESPN Radio, Audacy, Cumulus and his own company Green Roll Media, over the last 20 years. In his new role at Blue Wire, Crowe will manage production, sales, promotions, events &...
Masteller Joins Harker Bos
Crowd React Media, a division of Harker Bos Group, has hired Scott Masteller as a Sports Consultant. Crowd React Media specializes in Sports Media and Sports Betting research. Masteller has worked in broadcasting since the mid-70s. His broadcast work includes 14 years with ESPN as Program Director for ESPN in Dallas, TX and time in Bristol, CT doing programming and affiliate relations for the ESPN Radio Network. He has also worked with ESPN Deportes on talent coaching and more. Most recently, he spent over 7 years Program Director of WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 in Baltimore, MD. He continues to remain involved with the station, working on their sports partnerships and assisting with talent coaching.
Willoughby Joins Futuri
Futuri has announced that Bob Willoughby has joined the company as SVP, Sales and Marketing. Willoughby will lead Futuri’s sales, marketing, and sales support functions. He was most recently President for SummitMedia Richmond and has also worked for Cox.
Colorado Public Radio Launches ‘Terra Firma’ Podcast
Colorado Public Radio has launched a new short-form podcast called Terra Firma that couples ambient environmental sound with narrative reflections on nature. The podcast will feature the stories of CMarie Fuhrman, a Colorado-born Indigenous poet and writer, along with outdoor sounds collected in public spaces by Jacob Job. “I can’t...
Steve Kaufman Joins TM Studios
TM Studios announced on Wednesday that sales veteran Steve Kaufman has been hired to work in affiliate sales. Kaufman will work alongside Chris Stevens and pitch the TM product catalogue to stations across North America. Greg Clancy, Co-Owner of TM Studios said, “We’ve been so fortunate to have a seasoned...
iHeartRadio Announces Nominees for Music Awards
IHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday. The awards will be held at the Dolby Theater on Monday, March 27 and aired live on Fox stations and affiliates on the East Coast (tape-delayed for West Coast stations), as well as on iHeartRadio stations across the country.
Brad Kelly’s Replacement Announced by Nielsen
Nielsen’s EVP/Managing Director of Local Television Catherine Herkovic will add the audio division to her list of duties at the ratings firm. Herkovic takes over audio for Brad Kelly who’s leaving the company on Friday after being let go. Kelly has been radio’s main point of contact for...
Edison Says Comedy is King
Edison Research has released its top podcasting genres for Q3 of 2022. The comedy category was king again amongst weekly podcast listeners. The list ranks the most popular podcast genres based on audience size among weekly podcast listeners 18 and older. Here are the top ten…. 1. Comedy. 2. Society...
Omaha Productions Launches Show With ESPN
Omaha Productions and ESPN today announced that Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers will launch a new podcast, Lead By Example, with The Omaha Audio Network. All proceeds from the podcast will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation supports...
Grand Jury Revealed for New York Festivals Radio Awards
The New York Festivals Radio Awards has announced its grand jury panel for 2023. The grand jury includes over 100 prominent radio industry executives from nearly two dozen countries across six continents. The roster of companies our jurors represent include SiriusXM, BBC, Radio Mitre S.A., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, HarperCollins Publishers...
Preston Named CEO of KMFA Austin
Capitol Broadcasting’s classical radio station KMFA (89.5 FM) in Austin has appointed George Preston as its chief executive officer. Preston will join the 56-year-old classical radio station at the end of the month, a station spokesperson said in a press release. At KMFA, Preston will be responsible for the overall strategic, operational, financial, and managerial leadership of the station.
Our Executive of The Year Issue is Out
Bill Reeves, the CEO of Educational Media Foundation, is on the cover of the January issue of Radio Ink magazine which is now making its way to your station courtesy of the United States Postal Service. To receive you own copy of Radio Ink and read why Reeves was chosen Executive of The Year, CLICK HERE.
Nominations Open for NAB Leadership Awards
The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has opened the nomination and entry process for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The competition spotlights excellence in community service by local radio and television stations. Stations and broadcast groups can enter their best community service campaigns from the past...
Get Your Mercury Submission Ready
The call for entry for the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards has opened. Two dozen trophies will be awarded across 20 categories, with a final round of judges reserving the option to award a Best in Show winner. For 2023, new and revised categories have been introduced to expand the opportunity...
Hubbard Flips KNUC HD-2 to Tulalip Sportsbook
Hubbard Radio has rebranded its secondary HD signal on KNUC (98.9 FM) in Seattle to Tulalip Sportsbook Radio. The station will be powered by Tulalip Resort Casino, a long-time partner of the station, and Quil Ceda Creek Casino. KNUC-HD2 is the first sportsbook-branded radio station in the country. Programming will be provided by VSiN, the Sports Betting Network.
KDKA Wins World Radio Day Award
The Academy of Radio Arts and Sciences of America has announced that KDKA News Radio in Pittsburgh is the recipient of the 2023 World Radio Day Award. The news/talk station is owned by Audacy. This special recognition commemorates World Radio Day, celebrated annually on February 13th in commemoration of the...
Hersholt Retires from KNWN, Calvert to Succeed
Long-time Seattle host Gregg Hersholt is retiring from Lotus Communications’ KNWN (1000 AM, 97.7 FM, Northwest NewsRadio) on Friday. “Thank you to those who have listened along the way, and the many great people I have worked for,” Hersholt said in a statement. “I feel truly blessed.”
KEZE Spokane Adds Joey & Lauren
Iliad Media Group’s self-syndication unit announced Joey & Lauren in the Morning have added Rhythmic CHR KEZE Hot 96.9 in Spokane as a new affiliate. “We are so excited that Joey and Lauren chose to work with us, they are the perfect fit for Hot 96.9 in Spokane,” said Tery Garras VP of Radio for Morgan Murphy Media. “They are a talented on-air duo, that is fun and engaging to the audience, proven out by their ratings success! In addition, Joey and Lauren grew up in our Metro listening to Hot 96.9 in high school, so they are locals who know how to connect with our audience.”
