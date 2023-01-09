Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The military said its soldiers opened fire in the village of Jaba after gunmen in a passing vehicle shot at them. They said that soldiers later confiscated an M-16 rifle from the vehicle.The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed in fighting with the Israelis to 11 this year, as deadly fighting in the area from 2022 shows...

53 MINUTES AGO