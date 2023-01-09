Read full article on original website
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Rishi Sunak condemns ‘cowardly’ execution of British-Iranian Alireza Akbari
Rishi Sunak has condemned Iran’s “callous and cowardly” decision to execute British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari.The Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by Tehran’s “barbaric regime” after its state media announced the killing.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly vowed that the action taken by Iran would “not stand unchallenged” by the UK.Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari had been put to death.I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran.This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts...
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic. The hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a close ally of top security official Ali Shamkhani, suggests an ongoing power struggle within Iran's theocracy as it struggles to contain the demonstrations over the September death of Mahsa Amini. It also harkened back to the mass purges of the military that immediately followed Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution....
BBC
Propaganda changed my father’s mind about Vladimir Putin - former diplomat
A former Russian diplomat who quit his job over the invasion of Ukraine has told BBC News about how the war has divided his family. On the first day of the Russian mobilisation, Boris Bondarev’s 75-year-old father went along to be drafted. My father “is an example of how...
BBC
Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba smothered to death - pathologist
Kenyan LGBT activist Edwin Chiloba was smothered to death, a pathologist has said, giving the latest details of a murder that has caused outrage. Socks were stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim from jeans tied around his face, Johansen Oduor said. "He died from asphyxia, which is...
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The military said its soldiers opened fire in the village of Jaba after gunmen in a passing vehicle shot at them. They said that soldiers later confiscated an M-16 rifle from the vehicle.The bloodshed raised the number of Palestinians killed in fighting with the Israelis to 11 this year, as deadly fighting in the area from 2022 shows...
BBC
Top secret documents reportedly found in Biden cache
Classified files recovered from US President Joe Biden's former private office reportedly include some material marked top secret. Papers with the highest classification level were among about 10 files at a think tank bearing his name, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News. Fewer than 10 classified documents were...
Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order
North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway. Kyiv’s city...
BBC
Ukraine war: Sergei Surovikin removed as commander of Ukraine invasion force
President Vladimir Putin has removed Russia's top commander in Ukraine, just three months after he was installed. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will now lead what Mr Putin terms a "special military operation". Gen Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin who has overseen recent brutal attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
BBC
Russia's Putin lays into minister Manturov for 'fooling around'
Russian President Vladimir Putin lost his cool during his government's first meeting of 2023, publicly telling off the trade and industry minister. For several minutes he accused Denis Manturov of bureaucratic delays in ordering civilian and military planes. "Too long, it is taking too long," said the Russian leader, who...
BBC
Soledar: Ukraine battle hints at rift in pro-Russian forces
Russia's defence ministry says its forces are taking part in the battle for Soledar, a town north of Bakhmut in east Ukraine which has been the focus of recent fighting. It comes after the head of Russia's notoriously brutal Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his fighters were in full control there and boasted that only his troops took part.
