ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Blake Lively's Brilliant Maternity Style Hack Would Make Serena van der Woodsen Proud

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fu4t1_0k8Y9kGo00

Blake Lively may be at the tail end of her fourth pregnancy, but she’s not letting her baby bump get in the way of her status as a style icon.

The soon-to-be mom of four took to her Instagram Story to share her maternity style mishap-turned-hack, and the solution is so creatively genius, we know even Serena van der Woodsen would be proud.

Wearing a chic black and white polka dot wrap dress with a flowing black maxi skirt underneath, Lively wrote, “When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both 😬 Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??” She paired the dress-skirt invention with a large pearl necklace, a handful of rings, a pair of mauve pumps, and her signature beachy waves — see the photo HERE .

The actress, who shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds , has previously opened up about the joy she finds in fashion. In 2014, she told People per The Cut , “[Fashion is] such a passion of mine. That’s the reason I don’t have a stylist, not because I think I can do it better than any of these people, but because I just love it so much that it would be like handing over something. It would be like making a cake and then handing it off to someone else to ice and decorate. Why would you do that?”

We can only imagine how fashionable her girls are going to be — or already are. With a mom like Lively, they’re certainly learning the ropes from one of the best style icons there is!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8GZy_0k8Y9kGo00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
People

Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OK! Magazine

All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets

Jennifer Lopez has nothing to hide! On Wednesday, December 21, the superstar, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of her beauty routine while going completely makeup-free for her 229 million followers. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez, who wore a lace camisole, noted in the video while rocking a bare face with her hair back. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK...
GEORGIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket

Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Page Six

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Selena Gomez, more

The Golden Globes are back, and the fashion’s better than ever. Following last year’s lackluster awards show, if you can even call it that — there was no red carpet or celebrity guest list, and the ceremony was neither televised nor streamed — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back its big, boozy shindig for 2023, controversy be damned. And stars delivered big-time in the style department Tuesday night, hitting the carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in looks that ranged from glittering gowns to avant-garde suits. Below, check out our best-dressed picks from this year’s Globes — including Julia Garner in pretty pink...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
SheKnows

The Royal Family Reportedly Wants Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to ‘Focus on the Future’ After Their Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Since it dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries has caused quite a stir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-episode series focused on their love story, Meghan’s struggles dealing with the scrutiny of the tabloid press, and some serious allegations concerning The Firm. With the series out, and Harry’s memoir Spare due next month, the royal family reportedly has some thoughts on how Meghan and Harry should move forward.
SheKnows

SheKnows

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy