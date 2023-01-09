Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
New exhibit on DP camps showcases ‘extraordinary energy’ of the Jewish people
Stateless survivors of genocide with nothing left to their names, many of Europe’s remaining Jews began to rebuild their lives in displaced persons camps scattered around the continent. A new exhibit at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, planned in conjunction with the YIVO Institute for Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Five women make name in Torah
This week, we begin the Book of Exodus in the Torah. The first portion is called Shemot, which is also the Hebrew name for the entire book. The word, Shemot, means names, and the portion begins by listing the names of the children of Jacob who are residing in the land of Egypt. This portion also recounts the Passover story. The text describes a passage of time – Joseph and his brothers die and a new generation of Israelites are dwelling in Egypt when the new Pharoah takes power. This scene sets the stage for the Israelite enslavement in Egypt and a dark chapter in the history of our people.
Cleveland Jewish News
Vienna’s Jewish community takes in hundreds of Ukraine refugees
Ukraine’s Jewish refugees fleeing the Russian invasion have scattered around the world, including the U.S., Israel, Poland, Germany and Spain. Perhaps no community, though, was as well-suited to integrate them as Vienna, Austria, which was already home to a substantial number of Russian-speaking Jews before the invasion of Ukraine last February.
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust documentary asks why Lithuania honors villains as heroes
Grant Gochin had seen documentation of Jonas Noreika’s signature ordering the construction of a ghetto to confine Lithuanian Jews who would be brutally shot to death. About 100 of Gochin’s relatives die this way, he said. So when the granddaughter of Noreika (who was governor of the Šiauliai district during the Nazi occupation of Lithuania) called him on the phone in 2018, he figured there might be a legal threat.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shas Party spiritual leader Shimon Baadani dies at 94
Rabbi Shimon Baadani, the president of the Shas Party’s Council of Torah Sages, died on Wednesday morning at Sheba Medical Center (Tel Hashomer Hospital) in Ramat Gan at the age of 94. Baadani suffered from pneumonia and was hospitalized several times before his death. Badaani was elected a member...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel missing one important thing – a constitution
My last visit to the United States included a stay in Philadelphia, where I visited Independence Hall. I was particularly interested in the site because I was reading a book about the American Revolution – and the period leading up to the decision to declare American independence. I was...
Cleveland Jewish News
New Israel Fund admits financing protests against Netanyahu government
The New Israel Fund, a U.S.-based NGO that provides financial support to progressive and anti-Israel groups, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday taking credit for recent protests against the government. “The New Israel Fund assisted with a special grant to the many civil society organizations that took part in...
Cleveland Jewish News
In a twist, German rabbi at scandal’s center cedes rabbinical school ownership to Berlin Jews
(JTA) — In a shocking development, the embattled founder of Germany’s non-Orthodox rabbinical schools has relinquished his ownership stake in them to the Jewish Community of Berlin. The 25,000 euro transaction means that Rabbi Walter Homolka is no longer in control of the Reform Abraham Geiger College and...
Cleveland Jewish News
British parliament member booted from Conservative Party after comparing COVID-19 vaccination to Holocaust
(JTA) — Andrew Bridgen, a member of British Parliament, has been booted from the Conservative Party after calling COVID-19 vaccination in the United Kingdom “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust” in a tweet on Wednesday. Starting on Tuesday, Bridgen has already been serving a five-day...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The march of a people whose destiny is to live’
The International March of the Living honored former chief rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and his wife, Rhoda, at its 35th Anniversary Gala celebration in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday night. Chairman of the March Shmuel Rosenman paid a special tribute to Lau,...
Cleveland Jewish News
What’s behind the new trend of Muslim worship at Rachel’s Tomb? Not what you think
The tourist bus that parked opposite Rachel’s Tomb two weeks ago, on one of the days of the Hanukkah holiday, did not attract any special attention—until the moment its doors opened. Dozens of Muslims then poured out of it like toothpaste from a tube, for a short time altering the familiar human landscape at the holy site. The (Sufi) Muslim believers, in this case from India, adorned in traditional dress, hurriedly made their way to the two entrances: The men ran to the main entrance while the women entered the women’s section. They took off their shoes, as is customary at a mosque, placed them carefully, pair by pair, at the entrance halls adjacent to the location of the site of the tomb, and pushed their way alongside the Jewish worshipers to the stone covering the tomb adorned with a parochet or ritual curtain, clinging to it, caressing it and mumbling their own prayers.
Cleveland Jewish News
A new translation of Franz Kafka’s diaries restores much of his Jewish musings
(JTA) – Franz Kafka was a devotee of Yiddish theater, fell in love with his Hebrew teacher and once encountered the owner of a brothel he frequented in synagogue on Yom Kippur. The broad strokes of Kafka’s biography have long been known to historians, but a new English translation...
Cleveland Jewish News
Writer’s support for Omar distressing
Whether U.S. Rep. Ilan Omar from Minnesota deserves a committee seat is up to the appropriate leadership of the new Congress. (“Omar Deserves a Committee Seat,” Dec. 31”) What is distressing is to read letter writer Loree Resnick’s claim that the antisemitic bar is set so low,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior PLO official: ‘Martyrs’ and prisoners are ‘most precious jewel’ for Palestinians
The Palestinian “martyrs” and prisoners, as well as their families, are the Palestinian people’s “most precious jewel,” PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Hussein Al-Sheikh said at a ceremony celebrating Palestinian Martyr’s Day on Jan. 7. According to a MEMRI report, Sheikh, a possible successor to...
Cleveland Jewish News
SJP calls for boycott of University of Chicago course taught by retired Israeli general
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gush Etzion named in Top 10 landing spots for immigrants
Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration named Gush Etzion in Judea as a top 10 destination for new immigrants, as part of a list geared towards helping olim choose a place to live when setting up stakes in the Jewish state. The ministry published the list of suggested communities...
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkish ambassador assumes post in Israel for first time since renewal of ties
President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted the credentials of Ankara’s new ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, who was named to the position in October. The Turkish diplomat, who served as consul general in Jerusalem (and “ambassador” to the Palestinian Authority) between 2010 and 2013, assumes the position four years after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew Turkey’s ambassador from Israel and ousted Jerusalem’s top envoy amid fighting between the IDF and Palestinians along the Gaza border.
Cleveland Jewish News
Harvard Palestinian alumni group calls on dean to resign for vetoing anti-Israel former head of HRW
The Harvard Kennedy School’s Palestinian Alumni Collective demanded that the school’s Dean Douglas Elmendorf resign after he blocked the appointment of former Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth as a senior fellow. The Carr Center for Public Policy’s offer to Roth was rescinded by Elmendorf, who...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hitler is alive and in hiding in final season of ‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s series about Jews killing Nazis
(JTA) – When Amazon Prime released the first season of “Hunters” in 2020, it advertised its Nazi-hunting TV show as “Inspired By True Events.”. That was true only in the loosest possible sense of the term. Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and produced by Jordan Peele, “Hunters” told a bloody, souped-up, almost entirely embellished story of a Jewish-led team of multiracial Nazi hunters in the 1970s trying to stop a “Fourth Reich” from rising in the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News
Harvard students and organizations call on dean to step down after blocking appointment of anti-Israel fellow
Hundreds of students and Harvard-affiliated organizations are calling on Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf to resign after blocking the appointment of former Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth as a senior fellow. Roth was reportedly offered a position at the Carr Center for Public Policy by Executive...
