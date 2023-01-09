ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

PHOTO: Rare White Vulture Spotted in Florida’s Everglades National Park

Officials at Everglades National Park caught sight of a rare, bright white turkey vulture perched beside its brunette-colored buddy. Typically, when we spot a turkey vulture, it’s not all that exciting. These scavengers often appear whenever another animal has passed and they’re there to collect the remains. This time, though, the vulture’s stark white coloring caused national park staff to pause for a photo.
