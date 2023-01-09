Read full article on original website
LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons
A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons. The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.
PHOTO: Rare White Vulture Spotted in Florida’s Everglades National Park
Officials at Everglades National Park caught sight of a rare, bright white turkey vulture perched beside its brunette-colored buddy. Typically, when we spot a turkey vulture, it’s not all that exciting. These scavengers often appear whenever another animal has passed and they’re there to collect the remains. This time, though, the vulture’s stark white coloring caused national park staff to pause for a photo.
‘Hoo goes there?’ Famous Hilton Head eagles’ nest is claimed by a new pair of residents
Birdwatchers on Hilton Head and across the globe were sad to learn that the beloved bald eagle duo, Harriet and Mitch, abandoned their nest late last year, months after the death of two eaglets. While the eagles haven’t been seen since around November, a new couple of squatters has conservationists excited.
