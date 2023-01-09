Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Related
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
Feds: NJ Attorney Charged For Defrauding Clients of Over $2M
An attorney from Jersey City finds himself on the wrong side of the law after prosecutors say he defrauded his clients of more than two million dollars. 67-year-old James R. Lisa is facing three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. During an arraignment on Thursday, Lisa pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Gets 45 Years in Prison For Murdering Her Wife
A woman from Ocean County has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison for killing her wife in 2020. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township was sentenced on Thursday in connection with the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, which occurred sometime between May 16th and 17th, 2020, in Brick.
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust
Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced For Role in Major Drug Trafficking Organization
Federal authorities say a man from Camden has been sentenced to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison for his role as a shift supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the city. 33-year-old Christopher Vasquez previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute more...
Prominent NJ Attorney Stole $2M From Family's Offshore Bank Account, Feds Charge
A prominent attorney from Jersey City went to great lengths to swindle $2 million from a family he represented, federal authorities charged. The family had retained James R. Lisa, 67, to gather millions that had been moved into offshore bank accounts by relatives decades ago and to resolve any tax issues that arose as a result, they said.
4 adults charged in knife fight at NJ high school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
3-year-old beaten to death: NJ mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids
CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
Convicted killer served with arrest warrant in N.J. prison for 3 other homicides
The process to try Sean Lannon on charges that he killed four people in New Mexico in 2021 began this week when New Jersey officials served the convicted killer with an arrest warrant issued by the southwestern state. Lannon, who is currently in the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in...
New Jersey Globe
New Burlington undersheriff was tied to 2018 excessive force incident
The newly-appointed Burlington County Undersheriff was demoted from his job as a Camden County police sergeant followed in alleged incident of excessive force in 2018. Odise Carr was named to the post by Sheriff James Kostoplis, a Democrat who took office earlier this month. A viral video of the event,...
fox29.com
11 Camden County officers treated for fentanyl exposure after search, 5 suspects in custody
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - Camden County officials announce the arrest of five men in connection with fentanyl and cocaine possession and manufacturing, while 11 officers were exposed to fentanyl in the process of search warrants being executed and required medical treatment. According to authorities, officers executed search warrants at an apartment...
Pair Arrested With Loaded Handguns In Atlantic City
Two men were arrested with loaded handguns during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City. At about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, detectives arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez and John Stevens, in a convenience store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed both individuals were in possession of handguns concealed in their waistbands and were taken into custody without incident.
Philadelphia Man Assaults Woman With Brick In Atlantic City
A Philadelphia man has been been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, after attacking a woman on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on January 6, 2023. The aggravated assault took place at 4:08 PM on January 6, 2023 on the 2700 block of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We’ve...
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
Woman brutally beaten with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say
A Philadelphia man is behind bars after he allegedly beat a woman brick with Friday evening as she walked along the Boardwalk. It doesn’t appear Samuel Cooper knew the woman, who Atlantic City police found bleeding from the head when they arrived in the 2700 block of the famous wooden walkway.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0