Mount Holly, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Feds: NJ Attorney Charged For Defrauding Clients of Over $2M

An attorney from Jersey City finds himself on the wrong side of the law after prosecutors say he defrauded his clients of more than two million dollars. 67-year-old James R. Lisa is facing three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. During an arraignment on Thursday, Lisa pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YAHOO!

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

4 adults charged in knife fight at NJ high school

SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
WOODBURY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case

An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids

CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested With Loaded Handguns In Atlantic City

Two men were arrested with loaded handguns during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City. At about 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, detectives arrested Carlos Garcia-Perez and John Stevens, in a convenience store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed both individuals were in possession of handguns concealed in their waistbands and were taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

