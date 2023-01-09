Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Public invited to talk about quality of life upgrades in Valley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Trumbull and Mahoning counties are invited to a public meeting next week to talk about recreation and transportation. The Eastgate Regional Council of Government is hoping to gather feedback from the community for the agency’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan, as well as the Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new superintendent has been hired for the Mohawk Area School District. Dr. Lorree Houk was officially hired Tuesday during the school board meeting. Houk’s four-year contract will take effect Feb. 18 and run through the end of the 2026-27 school year. The salary...
County commissioners address concerns over truck purchases
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County commissioners are addressing concerns over the purchase of several trucks for a county office. There were heated discussions during Wednesday’s Trumbull County commissioner’s meeting, mainly dealing with agenda items pertaining to the county’s Sanitary Engineer’s Office and the purchase of nine trucks for a total just over $400,000 in November.
2 local schools win nationwide NASA student challenge
(WKBN) – Canfield and East Liverpool high schools have won a national NASA contest. Their challenge will be to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. Canfield and East Liverpool were two of 60 schools chosen to be part of...
Some Columbiana County townships seek to ban usage of solar, wind power
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – In Columbiana County, commissioners are considering a ban on solar and wind farms for portions of specific townships. They’ll be hosting a public hearing on Feb. 15. Five townships — Fairfield, Franklin, Perry, West and Salem — are standing against building large solar...
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown Police Lieutenant will be back in court Friday afternoon for dereliction of duty charges. Brian Flynn is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon regarding 14 second degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. The charges were filed in October after an investigation was done...
Poland benefit scheduled for man battling cancer
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sons of the American Legion in Poland are coming together to help one of their own. One of the members, Ricky Morrison, is battling cancer. The group is hosting a fundraiser at Steel Valley Brew Works on Tuesday at 5 p.m. There will be baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon. The city put the demolition project out for bid on Thursday. The facility on Tod Ave was built in 1965 and most recently was home to the Cedarcreek...
MCCTC holding Kids Career Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An opportunity for kids to learn about careers is coming back for another year. The Kids Career Fair will be held on February 11 at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield. The idea is to highlight programs at MCCTC and invite businesses...
Trumbull County bridge project includes $3 million in updates
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fourteen of Trumbull County’s more than 370 bridges are scheduled to be replaced or have significant rehabilitation work done in 2023. The projects were identified years ago through the county Engineer’s Office’s annual inspection program. “These are just aged out. These...
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open. CEO Lena Esmail said this is the corporation’s 10th stand-alone location to go along with 10 others operating inside local schools in the area, offering non-emergency services, especially for those living nearby who don’t have easy access to transportation.
Local city addressing wrong tax returns with live webinar
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is gearing up to help its residents and businesses with income taxes. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rogalski is hosting an online webinar that will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. He said the webinar will...
Valley pizza shop announces closing
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Valley’s oldest pizza shops will be closing its doors. Marie’s Pizza Shop in Columbiana County’s Fairfield Township announced on their Facebook page they will close after selling out of pizza. Heather, the owner, said she’s been given a...
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man. According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.
Road in Trumbull County reopens following sinkhole repair
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened up earlier this month, and the road has been closed since Jan. 3. Repairs are now complete. A news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of...
Lisbon Fire Department gets new $64K fire truck
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon’s fire department has a new truck, thanks to a grant from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office. The new fire command vehicle was put into service last Friday. It’s fully equipt and will be used to transport firefighters to emergency calls. The...
Local ‘elite category’ artist has show at Butler
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This is what Lou Zona, executive director of Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art, had to say about Maple Turner, III: He could “go into a closet and in 20 minutes come out with a work of art.” Turner’s talent, says Zona, “is in the elite category.” That is why there will be a six-week exhibit of Turner’s work at the Butler beginning Sunday.
Family remembers slain Youngstown teen one year later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year since 14-year-old Landon Lockhart’s mother received the tragic news that her son had been killed. “It’s been very hard. Very, very hard… Not being able to wake up and see my baby in the morning, not be able to talk to him,” said LaJena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.
More damage than expected in Newton Falls school flooding
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls High School is still undergoing repairs after pipes burst last month, resulting in water damage throughout the building. According to interim superintendent Justin Christopher, the high school had two to three inches of water throughout 90% of the building, including the school’s gym floor.
Youth football coach sentenced on federal gun charge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth football coach in Youngstown who pleaded guilty in October to a federal gun charge was sentenced this week. Randy Triplett, 31, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. He also received a $3,000 fine on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
