YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This is what Lou Zona, executive director of Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art, had to say about Maple Turner, III: He could “go into a closet and in 20 minutes come out with a work of art.” Turner’s talent, says Zona, “is in the elite category.” That is why there will be a six-week exhibit of Turner’s work at the Butler beginning Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO