Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Corydon Times-Republican
Dr. Dre selling music assets for $200m
Rap icon Dr. Dre is said to have all but signed a deal to sell his music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital.
'Titanic': James Cameron cites problem with Jack and Rose door theory, investigates in TV special
In "Titanic: 25 Years Later," James Cameron will forensically investigate the fan theory that Jack could have survived on the floating door.
Corydon Times-Republican
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the Frasier sequel series
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the Frasier sequel series. Nicholas Lyndhurst will star opposite Kelsey Grammer in the 'Frasier' sequel series.
Corydon Times-Republican
The Last of Us may have broken the cardinal rule of video game adaptations
Sometimes, all it takes is six words to ruin a good thing. “Adapted from the hit video game.” When it comes to film and TV, there are few phrases more ominous. And yet, since the early days of gaming, ill-fated live-action adaptations have kept popping up. Occasionally, the efforts have lived on in infamy: think of Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo’s bafflingly misconceived Super Mario Bros. (1993). Or the gaudy, incomprehensible Assassin’s Creed (2016). Or Hitman – a game so nice, they adapted it twice (both times with truly execrable results). So when it was announced that HBO would be adapting The Last of Us, one of...
Corydon Times-Republican
Tony Christie has dementia
Tony Christie has vowed to keep working despite being diagnosed with dementia last year.
