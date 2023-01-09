ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Three convicted felons arrested for gun possession following Fort Myers traffic stop

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested three men after a traffic stop led to a drug and gun bust Sunday.

The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street. Canine Officer Bane, alerted officers of narcotics presence following an air sniff.

A car search was conducted and officers located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat. A further search led to more cocaine and a firearm.

“Due to the narcotics located in the vehicle, a search of the occupants was conducted,” said FMPD.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Adarius Williams, 43, had a tucked into his front waistband area. Javaris Dean,31, attempted to conceal a firearm in the back of his pants. It was then located during a search on his person.

Lastly, additional factors during the incident led officers to believe the firearm inside the car belonged to Patrick Peterson, 32.

All three men were arrested and charged for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dean was also charged with possession of cocaine.

Torchy
3d ago

What is it with all these young people screwing up their lives with drugs, guns, crime, and now jail time? I just don't get our World today.No God in their lives, No Morals, No Discipline,Perversion rampant, it all opens the door to let Satan come into their lives.

Reply
2
 

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

