Lincoln, NE

New Husker QB Jeff Sims getting his work in

Jeff Sims is getting his reps in before Nebraska begins its winter work next week. What's that work look like for the new Husker quarterback? He put some video out there on social media. Even a 50-second video of a guy throwing to receivers against air of course draws attention around here.
Nebraska releases salary information for seven full-time assistants

Nebraska will enter Matt Rhule’s first season at Nebraska with a pair of million -dollar coordinators. Nebraska released salary information for seven of Rhule’s 10 full-time assistant coaches and strength coach Corey Campbell on Friday. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will earn $1.4 million annually, while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1 million. According to USA Today salary information, just three teams — Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin had both coordinators making more than $1 million per year in 2022. Satterfield’s salary represents a $500,000 bump from what he made last season at South Carolina as offensive coordinator.
Huskers offer explosive Mater Dei athlete

Nebraska joined the likes of Alabama and Penn State with an early offer to Mater Dei athlete Nate Frazier, who announced the verbal tender on social media Wednesday night. Frazier tagged Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel and Nebraska director of player personnel Omar Hales in the offer, signaling that both have been involved in the Huskers early efforts to recruit the four-star recruit out of California.
Nebraska TE coach Bob Wager makes offer to former player in Texas

New Nebraska tight end coach Bob Wager made an offer to a familiar prospect on Wednesday. Wager, who previously coached at Arlington Martin High School, offered 2023 Arlington Martin (Texas) wide receiver Ismael Smith Flores. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores holds offers from Iowa, Michigan State, North Texas, and others....
LINCOLN, NE
