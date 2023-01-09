Nebraska will enter Matt Rhule’s first season at Nebraska with a pair of million -dollar coordinators. Nebraska released salary information for seven of Rhule’s 10 full-time assistant coaches and strength coach Corey Campbell on Friday. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will earn $1.4 million annually, while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1 million. According to USA Today salary information, just three teams — Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin had both coordinators making more than $1 million per year in 2022. Satterfield’s salary represents a $500,000 bump from what he made last season at South Carolina as offensive coordinator.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO