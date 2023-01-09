Read full article on original website
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Her Touching IG Included A Tennis Update
Naomi Osaka has a baby on board! On Jan. 11, the tennis star revealed on social media that she’s expecting her first child. She shared a photo carousel on Instagram that featured an ultrasound of her baby and a heartfelt note about the surprising news. By the sound of it, Osaka is already gearing up to be an iconic tennis mom.
Did Austin Butler Shade Vanessa Hudgens By Calling Her “A Friend”?
Austin Butler won a Golden Globe for his role in Elvis on Jan. 10, but he forgot to give one person a very important thank you: his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens. Butler and Hudgens dated for nine years until January 2020, and while they were together, they were nothing but supportive of one another. In fact, it was Hudgens who first thought Butler should play Elvis; she had the idea a few weeks before Baz Luhrmann reached out. According to Butler, however, a “friend” manifested the role for him.
A Bachelor Contestant Hard-Launched Her Divorce With Her Casting Reveal
If you agree to be a contestant on The Bachelor, you know you’re signing up to shine a spotlight on your relationship. One contestant in The Bachelor Season 27 didn’t even wait for the season to start airing before she started sharing her relationship secrets with fans. Victoria Jameson from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor used her casting announcement as an opportunity to hard-launch her divorce.
Why Bruno Mars Just Entered The Miley & Liam Conversation
Miley Cyrus has officially kicked off her new era. On Friday, Jan. 13, the star gave fans a preview of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by dropping the record’s first single, “Flowers.” The track is an empowering breakup anthem in which Cyrus tells her ex that she’s better off on her own. After looking closely at the song’s lyrics, fans think they’ve found a few hints that “Flowers” could be about Cyrus’ ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Surprisingly, one of them involves Bruno Mars.
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship On IG
One month after her cover story for Essence’s Black Love issue, Lori Harvey seems to have found a new partner just in time for her birthday. On Jan. 13, aka Harvey’s b-day, she and Damson Idris seemingly confirmed their relationship in a flirty Instagram story, where Idris kissed Harvey’s cheek.
Is Shakira's Shady New Bop About Her Ex? The Lyrics Are Heated
Shakira’s new song has gone viral. On Jan. 11, the star dropped the track “BZRP Music Sessions #53” in collaboration with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap. Since the lyrics detail a messy breakup, fans naturally can’t help but wonder whether they were inspired by Shakira’s split from Gerard Piqué.
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Announced Their Engagement With A Sweet IG
Don’t tell Neil Lane, but Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are officially engaged after over two years of dating. The couple announced the exciting milestone on Jan. 13, posting a shared Instagram with several photos from their engagement photoshoot. Viall and Joy captioned the sentimental moment, “For the rest...
Universal Is Opening A Halloween Horror Nights Experience In Vegas
When it comes to Halloween, Universal Studios dominates. Fans wait all year for Halloween Horror Nights to make announcements for their upcoming haunted house themes and scare zones. For 2023’s event, Universal Studios has already announced that there will be a house inspired by the TV show Chucky, but a murderous doll isn’t the only thing fans can look forward to in the future. The company also announced that there will be a Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights park in Las Vegas coming soon as well — and it’ll be open year-round.
Former Queen Of Instagram Selena Gomez Is Back On Instagram
After taking a five-year hiatus from Instagram to prioritize her mental health, Selena Gomez revealed on Jan. 11 that she has returned to the platform. The Only Murders In The Building star made the announcement casually by sharing a series of bathroom selfies. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” Gomez captioned her post.
A Taylor Swift-Themed Breakup Pop-Up Is Opening For Valentine’s Day
Raise your hand if you’re (im)patiently waiting for the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Taylor Swift has been dropping various hints to her next re-recorded album release, and many fans are hoping it’ll be 1989. While the album is full of bangers from beginning to end, “Bad Blood” was a special standout for its star-studded music video and catchy lyrics. If it happens to be your favorite track from the album, you’ll be happy to know that there is a Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar, Bad Blood, that’s opening ahead of Valentine’s Day.
