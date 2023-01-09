Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrate their eighth anniversary

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are sharing their love for each other on their anniversary. Madden shared a loving tribute on social media to commemorate the occasion, writing a sweet message for his wife and their daughter Raddix.

RELATED:

The post is made up of a picture of one of his paintings depicting some hand-drawn flowers on a vase. While it’s mostly in black and white, there are some splashes of color on the left frame of the image. The image is signed with his initials on the right-hand corner.“In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful,” he captioned the post. “8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let’s do 80 more and then forever.”

Diaz and Madden married in the year 2015 after the two decided to take a backseat to the spotlight. They had their daughter in December of 2019.

GettyImages Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz at a Lakers game

Diaz has often talked about stepping down from acting and how Hollywood and the culture surrounding actors were affecting her. “I think the main thing about fame that people don’t understand is that fame is very infantilizing. It’s very much about keeping somebody coddled. In a state of a little child. ‘Oh, it’s so cute, I want to always be cute,’” she said in the podcast “ Rule Breakers. ” “I am absolutely a victim of all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty,” she said.

Despite Diaz’s decision to focus on her family and on herself, she is making a comeback to film after her eight-year break. Last year, Diaz announced that she was scheduled to star alongside Jamie Foxx in “ Back in Action ,” a Netflix comedy-action film.