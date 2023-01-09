Read full article on original website
Related
Planada residents grappling with aftermath of devastating flooding
People living in the North Valley community of Planada are still trying to recover from the last round of heavy rain.
Hundreds rescued from flooded areas as Merced braces for more rain
In some areas of Merced, the water was too high on Tuesday for residents to safely evacuate.
Roads flooded, trees knocked down as powerful storm hits Merced County
A powerful storm hit Merced County on Monday, causing flooded streets, several car crashes and spinouts, and a lot of downed trees.
KMPH.com
Agencies working to bring back Planada residents forced to evacuate due to flooding
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple agencies are working to get Planada residents back into their homes after an evacuation order forced them out due to flooding waters. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Office of Emergency Services, the Department of Public Works, and CalFire are working to secure Miles Creek. PG&E is working on restoring power to those households left in the dark.
Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
Evacuation orders issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows
Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Merced Schools closed due to flooding and unsafe conditions
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Union High School District and the Merced City School District announced Tuesday that all school sites are canceled. Merced County School District announced El Nido Elementary School District, Ballico-Cressey School District, Le Grand High School, McSwain Union Elementary School District, Merced County Office of Education, Merced City School District, Merced […]
Severe flooding in Merced County leaves some communities underwater
Across Merced County, many evacuation orders remain in place as the high water is just too dangerous to navigate.
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy
A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
cityofmerced.org
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
Morgan Hill Times
Southbound Highway 101, other Gilroy roads shut down due to flooding
Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning. Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue. Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Announces Local State of Emergency Proclaimed for Madera County Due to Extreme Weather
January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports on January 9, 2023 Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions. The ongoing storm system has generated mandatory evacuations due to flooding. Additionally, mudslides, downed trees,...
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding
Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning. The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek. The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The city is […]
KMPH.com
Nearly 100 cats, dogs one step closer in finding “furever” homes
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 100 cats and dogs will soon find their forever homes as they are given a second chance. New Beginnings for Merced County Animals loaded a Wings of Rescue plane Friday morning with 43 cats and 48 dogs, with a destination to Washington State and British Columbia.
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Comments / 0