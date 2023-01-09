ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

KMPH.com

Agencies working to bring back Planada residents forced to evacuate due to flooding

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple agencies are working to get Planada residents back into their homes after an evacuation order forced them out due to flooding waters. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Office of Emergency Services, the Department of Public Works, and CalFire are working to secure Miles Creek. PG&E is working on restoring power to those households left in the dark.
PLANADA, CA
FOX40

Tornado warning expires in the San Joaquin Valley

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect when the tornado warning was issued. (KTXL) — A tornado warning was issued for the Modesto area on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather System Sacramento Station. According to NWS, the warning is to last until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday and effect up to 385,000 […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced Schools closed due to flooding and unsafe conditions

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Union High School District and the Merced City School District announced Tuesday that all school sites are canceled. Merced County School District announced El Nido Elementary School District, Ballico-Cressey School District, Le Grand High School, McSwain Union Elementary School District, Merced County Office of Education, Merced City School District, Merced […]
MERCED, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in Gilroy

A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding. As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen. Caltrans said motorists should expect delays...
GILROY, CA
cityofmerced.org

The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas

CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation order issued for Bass Lake area

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued in the Bass Lake area in Madera County. According to officials, an evacuation order has been issued for Bass Lake RV Resort 39744 Road 274 due to flooding. Madera County officials say there is an immediate threat to life. and this is an evacuation […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced County Sheriff issues evacuation warnings

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas across the county. The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is anticipating additional weather impacts like significant rainfall overloading some reservoirs, causing flooding along local waterways and flooding roads. For this reason, residents are encouraged to avoid travel […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Southbound Highway 101, other Gilroy roads shut down due to flooding

Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning. Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue. Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
GILROY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding

Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mandatory evacuation order issued in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.  The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek. The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation: The city is […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Nearly 100 cats, dogs one step closer in finding “furever” homes

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 100 cats and dogs will soon find their forever homes as they are given a second chance. New Beginnings for Merced County Animals loaded a Wings of Rescue plane Friday morning with 43 cats and 48 dogs, with a destination to Washington State and British Columbia.

