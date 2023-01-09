Cardinals Fire Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim Steps Down

Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim has stepped down from his position, the team announced in an official statement shared on their Twitter account Monday (January 9).

"We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions."

Kingbury's termination comes less than a year after giving him an extension last offseason.

The split was described as being "mutual," NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reported ahead of the Cardinals' confirmation.

"While Kliff Kingsbury was never walking away, this feels more like a mutual parting than anything," Rapoport tweeted. "It wasn't working for either side. There is probably some peace now."

Kingsbury signed an extension running through the 2027 in March 2022, coming off his best season as the Cardinals' head coach since being hired in 2019.

Arizona finished the 2021 season with an 11-6 record for second-place in the NFC West, before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card playoff round.

The Cardinals had improved their record from the previous season during Kingsbury's past two seasons, finishing with a 5-10-1 record during his first season and 8-8 in 2020.

But the team fell short of expectations in 2022, finishing with a 4-13 record, which was the third worst among all 32 NFL teams and missed the playoffs for the third time in Kingsbury's four-year coaching tenure.

Kingsbury was hired by Arizona in 2019 after the franchise had fired former head coach Steve Wilks -- who is currently serving as the Carolina Panthers interim head coach -- after just one season in 2018.

The Cardinals have never had a coaching tenure exceed six season during their entire 100-year existence.

Keim has worked with the Cardinals organization since being hired as a regional scout in 1999.

The Pennsylvania native was promoted to director of college scouting in 2006, director of player personnel in 2008, vice president of player personnel in 2012 and general manager in 2013.