A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO