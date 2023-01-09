Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
13-year-old along with 2 other minors arrested for stealing cars in Charles Co.
Patrol officers in Charles County recover three stolen cars and apprehend four suspects, all of whom were minors.
WJLA
CCSO spots stolen cars fleeing; 3 of 5 cars caught after high-speed chase, 4 teens charged
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Responding to a call for a stolen car early Sunday morning in Port Tobacco, a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy spotted five cars speeding away. After a chase by multiple officers, three of the cars were stopped and four teens were taken into custody...
WJLA
Prince George's Co. teen arrested after using USB charging cord to steal car, police say
CLINTON, Md. — A 17-year-old boy from the Landover area was arrested after the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said he was in possession of a stolen Kia car, which they say he managed to commandeer by using a USB charging cord. Police Tuesday observed a car recently reported...
WJLA
17-year-old charged in shooting death of Lee Alexander Thomas at Largo gas station
LARGO, MD. (7News) — A 17-year-old Upper Marlboro boy was charged for fatally shooting a 54-year-old man at an Exxon gas station in Largo during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. On Dec. 19 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the gas station,...
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. man arrested for arson after burning down his own home, fire officials say
RESTON, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County man is in custody after county fire officials said they suspect him of burning down the home in which he lived. 54-year-old Patrick Aylas set fire to the home early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m. on Shadbush Court in Reston, Fairfax County Fire & EMS said.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects wanted in shooting of 6 and 9-year-old getting off Metrobus in NW DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department are searching for two suspects linked to a shooting that left a 6-year-old and 9-year-old injured after they were getting off a Metrobus in northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school. The shooting happened at 14th Street Northwest...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
WJLA
Person stabbed after fight breaks out between girls at Montgomery County park, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A person was stabbed Wednesday near Edgewood Neighborhood Park in Montgomery County after a fight broke out between two girls, police said. Montgomery County police said that officers are looking for one suspect. SkyTrak7 was at the scene:. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is...
WJLA
Loudoun County man stopped by TSA for having loaded gun at Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — A Loudoun County man was stopped at a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport after a loaded handgun was discovered in his bag on Thursday. The man, from Round Hill, Va., told TSA agents that he meant to remove his firearm from his bag before his flight, but that he forgot to do so.
WJLA
DC teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter founder dies after being tased by LAPD: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. charter school teacher and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder died in Los Angeles over winter break after police used a stun gun to restrain him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and police body-camera footage. Body camera footage shows Keenan Anderson...
WJLA
Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
Masked men armed with rifle, handgun rob Brink's armored truck in Maryland: police
A Brink's security truck in Hyattsville, Maryland, was robbed outside a bank Monday afternoon by two masked gunmen who fled in a BMW, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say
A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Armored Truck Driver Robbed By BMW-Riding Armed Suspects Outside Hyattsville Bank, Police Say
Two gun-wielding men are at large after using their weapons to rob an ATM and Brinks truck driver on Monday, Jan. 9 in Hyattsville. Members of the Hyattsville Police Department were called to investigate a reported armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to officials.
WJLA
Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
