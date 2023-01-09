ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Husband dead, wife injured after domestic-related stabbing in McLean, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after he was stabbed at a McLean, Virginia home late Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean just after 11 p.m. after a woman reported that her son stabbed her husband, according to Fairfax County Second Lt. Curry.
MCLEAN, VA
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Prince William County teacher fired after being charged with striking student in class

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Prince William County teacher was fired after police say he struck an 8-year-old student in class. On Jan. 5, just before `10:30 a.m., officers responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School located at 15500 Benita Fitzgerald Dr. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. Police say their investigation revealed that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

