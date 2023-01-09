Read full article on original website
How Alabama, Brandon Miller have adapted to freshman’s star treatment by opponents
In terms of the NCAA’s NET rankings, there is no debate about Alabama’s two biggest wins so far this season: both on the road at No. 1 Houston and No. 15 Arkansas. Between those two games, Alabama’s phenom freshman Brandon Miller has made a total of three shots.
Auburn basketball to honor Mike Leach before hosting Mississippi State
Bruce Pearl and No. 21 Auburn will honor late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach before hosting the Bulldogs’ basketball team Saturday night at Neville Arena. The Tigers will wear special shirts honoring Leach during pregame warmups and shootaround prior to their 7:30 p.m. tip against the Bulldogs. It will be the first time an Auburn team has faced one of Mississippi State’s teams since Leach died Dec. 12.
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury
Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Auburn signee CJ Johnson "stands out on tape"
Auburn is getting a great player from the Lone Star State in CJ Johnson.
AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots
Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Did historic Selma’s homes, monuments withstand possible tornado? Photos, video of damage
Selma and Autauga County residents are still assessing damage from a dangerous storm that tore through the area Thursday afternoon. The potential tornado drove through the historic Alabama town from west to east and appears to have done at least some damage to many homes in the center of town.
Autauga County storm kills at least 6 people, officials say: ‘That’s not all of them’
Autauga County suffered catastrophic damage as a tornado touched down in the central Alabama county on Thursday, damaging mobile homes, toppling trees and killing at least six people, according to county officials. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six...
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense
A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat. Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled. Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. Walker...
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
Days after a deadly tornado, Autauga County will have a new sheriff
Mark Harrell has been appointed the new sheriff of Autauga County following the death of Joe Sedinger, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday. Harrell’s appointment takes effect Monday. “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while...
