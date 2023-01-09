Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Related
How Alabama, Brandon Miller have adapted to freshman’s star treatment by opponents
In terms of the NCAA’s NET rankings, there is no debate about Alabama’s two biggest wins so far this season: both on the road at No. 1 Houston and No. 15 Arkansas. Between those two games, Alabama’s phenom freshman Brandon Miller has made a total of three shots.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Auburn basketball to honor Mike Leach before hosting Mississippi State
Bruce Pearl and No. 21 Auburn will honor late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach before hosting the Bulldogs’ basketball team Saturday night at Neville Arena. The Tigers will wear special shirts honoring Leach during pregame warmups and shootaround prior to their 7:30 p.m. tip against the Bulldogs. It will be the first time an Auburn team has faced one of Mississippi State’s teams since Leach died Dec. 12.
AP All-Pro first team includes 8 with Alabama football roots
Eight players with Alabama football roots have been selected for The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the 2022 NFL season, including rookie Marcus Jones. In addition to the former Enterprise High School and Troy standout, the first-team All-Pros from Alabama high schools and colleges included:. · Las Vegas Raiders...
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury
Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
Hugh Freeze adds Group of 5 assistant to Auburn support staff
Hugh Freeze is adding another familiar face and Group of 5 assistant coach to Auburn’s support staff. Vontrell King-Williams, who spent the 2022 season coaching defensive tackles at Eastern Michigan, is joining Auburn’s off-field staff, he announced Wednesday afternoon. King-Williams is expected to serve as a defensive analyst for the Tigers, according to FootballScoop, working on a defensive staff that includes a pair of former Liberty assistants: defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.
Drone footage shows Alabama tornado devastation in Selma
Drone footage captured a day after a tornado struck Selma shows the just how extensive the damage is in the historic Alabama town. Thursday’s storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area, where brick buildings collapsed, oak trees were uprooted, cars were tossed onto their sides and power lines were left dangling.
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
ACES: Whitetail deer a ‘significant economic threat’ to Alabama’s row crop farmers
Whitetail deer are a "significant economic threat" to raw crop farmers across the state — that's according to a new report from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video from Selma, Alabama, after being hit by tornado
A tornado hit Selma, Alabama, on Thursday afternoon, but the extent of potential damage was not immediately known. Social media and storm chasers posted video of the funnel cloud from various angles. The Selma Mayor’s office issued a statement about the storm’s impact. “Selma has received significant damage...
Alabama teen home alone rides out deadly storm in underground shelter: ‘Everything was gone’
Audrey and Rodney Bosworth and their seven children were busy with the activities of a normal weekday when a tornado struck their house on Autauga County 68 Thursday afternoon. “Some were at school. Some were at work. We were kind of scattered everywhere,” Audrey Bosworth said. Belle Bosworth, 17,...
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense
A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1