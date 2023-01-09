ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Duke football announces addition of 5 transfers to roster

Mere weeks after leading the Blue Devils to victory at the Military Bowl, head coach Mike Elko is back to work, adding five mid-year transfers to beef up the roster just in time for spring practices. Graduate defensive back Myles Jones headlines the group, having amassed 29 starts in 49...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke women’s soccer star Sophie Jones declares for NWSL draft

And just like that, all of Duke’s most veteran players are gone. Blue Devil midfielder Sophie Jones declared for the NWSL draft Saturday, joining graduate students Delaney Graham and Mackenzie Pluck. Jones announced her decision in a heartfelt Instagram post Monday. Though her career stats at Duke do not jump off the page, she has been one of the best players in the country over the past four years and joins the ranks of all-time Blue Devil greats.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

A look back at Martin Luther King Jr.’s history in Durham and at Duke

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, The Chronicle takes a look back to King’s five public appearances in Durham, one of which was on Duke’s campus. King’s first Durham visit was on Oct. 15, 1956, when the Durham Business and Professional Chain, the local Black chamber of commerce, invited him to speak at the chamber's annual “Trade Week.” He spoke at Hillside High School, promoting democracy and calling for the end of segregation.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy