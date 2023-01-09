And just like that, all of Duke’s most veteran players are gone. Blue Devil midfielder Sophie Jones declared for the NWSL draft Saturday, joining graduate students Delaney Graham and Mackenzie Pluck. Jones announced her decision in a heartfelt Instagram post Monday. Though her career stats at Duke do not jump off the page, she has been one of the best players in the country over the past four years and joins the ranks of all-time Blue Devil greats.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO